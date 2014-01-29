Preview: North Carolina at Georgia Tech

North Carolina’s path to contending in the ACC remains an uphill journey, but the Tar Heels are at least making progress in their climb from the conference basement. North Carolina travels to Georgia Tech on Wednesday looking to win for the third time in four games after starting ACC play with three consecutive losses, continuing an up-and-down season that includes victories over nationally ranked Kentucky, Michigan State and Louisville. The Tar Heels face a Yellow Jackets’ squad reeling from three losses in their past four games, including a disappointing 80-78 overtime loss at North Carolina State on Sunday.

Georgia Tech has dropped six of its past nine games, and in two of those games (victories against Notre Dame and Boston College), the Yellow Jackets blew double-digit second-half leads. The Yellow Jackets’ inconsistent offense got a big boost with career highs from Daniel Miller (21 points) and Quinton Stephens (13), but Georgia Tech faltered down the stretch against the Wolfpack. The Tar Heels come in riding the momentum of a 55.4 percent shooting performance in Sunday’s 80-61 triumph over Clemson, as Marcus Paige hit three 3-pointers in the second half as North Carolina pulled away from the Tigers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (12-7, 2-4 ACC): The Tar Heels did not play for five days after Monday’s loss to Virginia, and the time off produced a focused North Carolina effort in which the Tar Heels led by 16 points at halftime and 31 in the second half. James Michael McAdoo scored 22 points against Clemson; more importantly, he is shooting 27-for-44 from the field in his past four games. Paige ranks seventh in the ACC in scoring at 16.7 and leads the conference in free-throw shooting at 90.4 percent.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-9, 2-5 ACC): Miller gave the Yellow Jackets a dominant inside presence Sunday, which has been missing since Robert Carter Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury in December. Senior transfer Trae Golden is averaging 16.3 points in ACC play, scoring 20 or more points four times in his past eight outings. Marcus Georges-Hunt continues struggling to find his shot, going 3-for-14 from the field Sunday and is 16-for-53 in his past five games.

TIP-INS

1. Miller ranks second in the ACC in blocked shots and third in rebounding.

2. The Yellow Jackets play their only home game in a five-game span on Wednesday, traveling to Wake Forest and Clemson before four consecutive home contests.

3. North Carolina holds a 63-24 advantage in the series, and has won the past three matchups after Georgia Tech won the previous four.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 74, Georgia Tech 72