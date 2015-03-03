Preview: North Carolina at Georgia Tech

North Carolina ended an uneven February with an inspired performance, and the Tar Heels’ hopes for success in March rest on more solid play. The 19th-ranked Tar Heels travel to Georgia Tech on Tuesday after pulling away in the final five minutes of Saturday’s 73-64 win at Miami (Fla.). “This time we made enough winning plays to make the difference,” guard Marcus Paige told reporters after the Tar Heels won for just the third time in eight games.

While North Carolina is squarely in the NCAA Tournament – having secured its 11th 20-victory season in 12 years with coach Roy Williams at the helm, the Yellow Jackets found yet another excruciating way to lose Saturday at Clemson. Georgia Tech missed its first 14 shots from the field and trailed by 23 points in the first half, then rallied to force overtime before falling 70-63, its 12th ACC loss by seven points or less. The Tar Heels routed Georgia Tech on Feb. 21 in Chapel Hill, 89-60.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (20-9, 10-6 ACC): Forward Brice Johnson scored 22 points with 11 rebounds against the Hurricanes and is averaging 16.1 points in his past seven games with three double-doubles. Four Tar Heels scored in double figures four days after North Carolina State held North Carolina to a season-low 46 points. The Tar Heels lead the nation in assists per game (17.8), and Kennedy Meeks (58.2 percent) and Johnson (58.1 percent) rank third and fourth in the ACC in field-goal percentage.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-17, 3-14): Other than big losses to North Carolina and Virginia, the Yellow Jackets’ conference defeats have come by a total of 46 points (3.8 per game). Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 20 points Saturday with a season high-tying nine rebounds, his 11th consecutive double-figure scoring output. This is the regular-season finale for the Yellow Jackets, who are 12th nationally in offensive rebounding (14.1), pulling down 21 against the Tigers.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina F Theo Pinson, out since Jan. 21 with a broken foot, told reporters he hopes to play Tuesday.

2. Georges-Hunt is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in his past 11 games, shooting 52.3 percent from the field over that span.

3. The Tar Heels committed 15 turnovers Saturday, but none in the final 5:54.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 81, Georgia Tech 65