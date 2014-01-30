North Carolina 78, Georgia Tech 65: Marcus Paige scored 19 points and the visiting Tar Heels overcame a weather-delayed arrival into Atlanta to beat the Yellow Jackets.

James Michael McAdoo added 17 points for North Carolina (13-7, 3-4 ACC), which did not get to its hotel until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday thanks to a winter storm that paralyzed travel in the Southeast. The Tar Heels shot 30.7 percent in the first half, but used a 17-8 run early in the second half to win for the third time in four games.

Trae Golden hit four 3-pointers and led Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-6) with 21 points. Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 17 points and Daniel Miller added 12 points and five blocked shots for the Yellow Jackets, who shot 15-for-26 from the free-throw line in falling to 1-4 in their past five games.

North Carolina snapped a 26-all tie early in the second half, with McAdoo scoring four points and Brice Johnson s jumper with just under 13 minutes to go staking the Tar Heels to a 43-34 lead. North Carolina extended its advantage to 58-48 on Paige s long 3-pointer with just under five minutes to play and hit 11-of-12 free throws in the final two minutes.

McAdoo scored six consecutive points to launch an 11-1 run that gave North Carolina a 24-15 lead with just over five minutes left in the first half. Georgia Tech scored 10 of the final 12 points of the period, as Golden nailed a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 90 seconds to bring the Yellow Jackets within 26-25 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech requested fans stay home due to poor travel conditions, unless they could walk to the game; the announced attendance was 5,214. ¦ Golden has scored 20 or more points in four of his past six games. ¦ McAdoo finished 6-for-11 from the field and is shooting 60 percent in his past five games.