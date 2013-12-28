Preview: North Carolina-Greensboro at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has had a week to lick its wounds since a 30-point defeat and looks to get back on track when it hosts North Carolina-Greensboro on Saturday. “You’ve got to take it to heart and think about this when we go back to practice,” Hokies forward Jarell Eddie told reporters after the 82-52 loss to Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 21. “We don’t ever want to have this feeling again.” Virginia Tech, which won four straight before the rough defeat, could be without two injured regulars.

Guard Adam Smith (calf) and forward C.J. Barksdale (knee/ankle) reportedly are questionable for the Hokies, who lead the nation in 3-point shooting at 44 percent. UNC-Greensboro also will have to play a strong game inside against Virginia Tech, which is second in the ACC in rebounding. The Spartans have lost four of their last six contests but gave Wake Forest a battle before losing 59-51 last Saturday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT UNC-GREENSBORO (6-7): The Spartans began the season 3-1 before facing the likes of North Carolina, Rutgers and Wake Forest but also have lost to Presbyterian (4-9). Forward Kyle Cain leads UNC-Greensboro in scoring (16 points) and rebounding (8.5) while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. The Spartans have had some success from beyond the arc as well, shooting at a (37.1 percent clip.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (7-4): The Hokies, who beat Miami (Fla.) in their ACC opener on Dec. 8, have two games left before resuming league play on Jan. 7 against Syracuse. Eddie, who is 24 shy of 1,000 career points, leads Virginia Tech in scoring (18.6 points) and rebounding (6.5) while making 39-of-79 from behind the arc. Freshman Ben Emelogu and Smith also are averaging in double figures in scoring and making more than 40 percent of their 3-pointers for the Hokies, who can go at least 11 deep on the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Eddie scored 28 points and Virginia Tech made 14 3-pointers to beat UNC-Greensboro 96-87 last season.

2. The Spartans are 0-3 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites.

3. The Hokies have had 10 different players score in double figures this season.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 82, UNC Greensboro 68