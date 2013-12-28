(Updated: Minor edits.)

North Carolina-Greensboro 55, Virginia Tech 52: Kyle Cain recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Spartans rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat the Hokies.

Kayel Locke contributed 15 points, including seven down the stretch before fouling out, as UNC-Greensboro (7-7) beat an ACC team for only the second time in 52 tries. RJ White made two free throws with 9.3 seconds left for a three-point lead and the Spartans held on.

Marshall Wood led the way with 14 points for Virginia Tech (7-5) but missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have tied the game. Ben Emelogu and Joey van Zegeren each added 11 points while leading scorer Jarell Eddie registered only four points on 1-of-12 shooting for the Hokies.

Trevor Thompson’s dunk highlighted an 8-0 burst which pushed the Hokies’ lead to 10 with under 13 minutes left, but the Spartans would not go away. Two straight baskets by Locke gave UNC-Greensboro a 52-49 lead with under a minute left and the Spartans survived as Devin Wilson missed a free throw with 10.1 seconds left that would have tied it at 53.

Emelogu scored five straight points to cap a 10-0 run that gave Virginia Tech a four-point lead midway through the first half. The Spartans battled back, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Nicholas Paulos, to forge a 22-22 tie at intermission as both teams shot under 35 percent.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UNC-Greensboro’s only other win against an ACC opponent was against Georgia Tech during the 2007-08 season. … Virginia Tech was without G Adam Smith, who is averaging 13.1 points, due to a calf injury while F C.J. Barksdale (knee, ankle) played limited minutes and did not score. … Spartans freshman G Tevon Saddler, second on the team in scoring at 11.8 points, was held out with an injury.