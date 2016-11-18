Preview: North Carolina at Hawaii

North Carolina headlines the Maui Invitational that begins Monday, but the No. 6 Tar Heels decided to leave for their trip to the Islands early and play Hawaii on Friday at 8 p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET on Saturday). North Carolina's traveling party made the long flight Wednesday after routing Long Beach State 93-67 on Tuesday, improving to 3-0 while lowering its average victory margin to 28.7 points.

The Tar Heels' Joel Berry II is quickly validating a season in which he made the All-Final Four team after scoring 20 points in a 77-74 loss to Villanova in the national championship game. The junior guard is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 rebounds - scoring at least 18 in three straight contests for the first time in his career, and totaling 23 for the second time this season Tuesday. “I mean, he was a big-time player,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams told the Charlotte Observer about Berry in 2015-16. “He was the MVP of the ACC tournament, so that gave him a great deal of confidence, and then what he did is over the course of the summer, he continued to work, put in the time shooting the basketball.” The Rainbow Warriors' first three games - all in the Hawaii-Aleutian Time Zone - were decided by a total of eight points, with a 64-63 victory over Florida Atlantic on Tuesday giving them two straight wins.

TV: 1 a.m. ET (Saturday), Time Warner Cable SportsChannel (North Carolina, South Carolina)

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (3-0): Senior forward Kennedy Meeks is prepared to fill the rebounding void left by Brice Johnson, telling the Daily Tar Heel "you’ve just got to pick up the slack, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do” after grabbing 34 in the first three games. Meeks (12.7 points) is also one of five players scoring in double figures, trailing Berry and junior forward Justin Jackson (17.0). Senior forward Isaiah Hicks (12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds) and freshman forward Tony Bradley (10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds) provide scoring punch to a team that averages 95 points.

ABOUT HAWAII (2-1): The Rainbow Warriors are led by 6-7 senior guard Noah Allen, who averages team bests of 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists after recording his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday. Junior forward Gibson Johnson, who scored the winning basket with 6.3 seconds left against Florida Atlantic, averages 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds. Sophomore guard Sheriff Drammeh (14.7 points, 3.7 assists, 5-for-9 from 3-point range) and sophomore forward Jack Purchase (10.3 points) are Hawaii's other double-figure scorers.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina assistant Steve Robinson was advised not to make the trip because of a blood clot in his right leg. Director of basketball operations Brad Frederick was cleared to fill in for Robinson, whose status for future road games is to be determined.

2. The Rainbow Warriors do not play on the mainland until Jan. 5, when they begin the first of four two-game road trips during the Big West Conference season with a contest against Cal State Fullerton.

3. The Tar Heels scored 90 or more points in their first three games for the first time since 1994-95 and haven't opened with four straight such games since 1972-73.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 95, Hawaii 69