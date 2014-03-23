Preview: North Carolina vs. Iowa State

Two major-conference schools thatwere able to avoid the upset bug face off in the third round of theEast Regional in San Antonio Sunday when third-seeded Iowa State takes onsixth-seeded North Carolina for a spot in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet16. The Tar Heels were ableto survive a close call against Providence thanks in part to an inside presence that saw them grab21 of their 40 rebounds off the offensive glass. The Cyclones were potent offensively, led by Georges Niang’s 24 points, but the sophomore fractured his right foot in the victory and will miss the rest of the season.

For once, the Tar Heels don‘thave great expectations heading into the second game of the firstweekend of the tournament, so coach Roy Williams can coach loose anduse that as motivation for his squad. Iowa State caught a lot ofpeople’s attention with their run to the Big 12 tournament title, butthe Cyclones haven’t reached the Sweet 16 since the 2000 NCAAtournament when they lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight. Bothteams have winning records against teams in this year’s NCAAtournament, showing the strength of both squads when they put it alltogether.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (24-9): TheTar Heels came into the tournament having been outscored 41-16 onsecond-chance points in their previous two games, but had 26second-chance points against Providence. That total tied forthe most by any team in the last three NCAA tournaments as NorthCarolina showed how dangerous it is even when its not shooting well.James Michael McAdoo had five offensive boards - including two thatset up his game-winning free throws while Kennedy Meeks and BriceJohnson each grabbed four offensive boards in the victory.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (27-7): Despitebeing a No. 3 seed, Iowa State’s players and coaches talk often ofcompeting for a national championship. Coach Fred Hoiberg hasdiscussed competing for titles since becoming the Cyclones‘coach four seasons ago, and expects his players to have themindset that championships are within reach. “He’s always preached… a winner’s mentality,” guard Naz Long told the Ames Tribune. “Ifyou’re not trying to be a champion, you’re not really trying tosucceed at what you’re doing. He preaches that in and out ofpractice. We’re here to win a championship.”

TIP-INS

1. McAdoo’s double-double againstProvidence (16 points, 10 boards) was his seventh of the season, withthe Tar Heels going 5-2 in those contests.

2. With its opening win overNorth Carolina Central, Iowa State improved to 20-1 under Hoibergwhen scoring 90 or more points, including 10-0 this season.

3. North Carolina won all three meetings, including wins over the Cyclones in the 1995 and2005 NCAA tournaments.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 82, NorthCarolina 77