(Updated: ADDED detail on Kane’s game-winning basket.)

Iowa State 85, North Carolina 83: DeAndre Kane scored the decisive basket on a layup in traffic with 1.6 seconds left to cap a 24-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist effort as the Cyclones edged the Tar Heels in NCAA tournament round of 32 play at San Antonio.

Melvin Ejim scored 19 points and Dustin Hogue added 14 as third-seeded Iowa State (28-7) won the East regional contest to advance to face Connecticut in Friday’s Sweet 16 contest in New York. Monte Morris tallied 13 points and Naz Long scored 12 for the Cyclones, who were without injured forward Georges Niang (ankle).

Marcus Paige scored 19 points and Leslie McDonald added 18 for sixth-seeded North Carolina (24-10), which inbounded the ball after Kane’s basket and tried to call timeout before the clock ran out, but an officiating review displayed that the timekeeper started the clock late and the contest was declared over. Kennedy Meeks had 15 points and 13 rebounds and James Michael McAdoo scored 14 points for the Tar Heels.

Paige capped a 10-0 burst with a 3-pointer to give North Carolina a 66-60 lead with 8:20 remaining and he later stole the ball and drove for layup to make it an eight-point margin with 6:29 left. Long hit two 3-pointers and Morris drained one to help the Cyclones get within 76-74 with just under three minutes to play and Long knocked down another to tie the score at 81 with 50.9 seconds left.

Kane had 15 points and eight rebounds in the first half as Iowa State took a 40-37 lead into the break. Ejim scored seven straight points to give the Cyclones a seven-point lead less than four minutes into the second half before the Tar Heels used a 7-0 run of their own to tie it at 52 with 13:15 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cyclones are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2000. … Tar Heels F Brice Johnson (ankle) departed about six minutes into the game and didn’t return. … Niang was injured in Iowa State’s victory over North Carolina Central on Friday.