Preview: North Carolina at Kentucky

Any talk about Kentucky potentially going undefeated this season has been put on hold for the time being. After the top-ranked Wildcats struggled mightily against Columbia on Wednesday, they hope to author a much better performance Saturday when they host No. 18 North Carolina in a marquee matchup between two of the greatest programs in the history of the sport. Kentucky is No. 1 on the all-time Division I wins list while North Carolina is third, and the two teams are only separated by Kansas, a highly ranked squad that the Wildcats beat by 32 last month.

Kentucky trailed the entire first half against Columbia before finally taking the lead for good midway through the second half. The Wildcats continue to struggle from 3-point range, as they went 2-of-17 against the Lions to drop to 27.7 percent on the season. North Carolina struggles from outside the arc as well, but the Tar Heels still rank 19th in the nation in points per game (81.4).

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (6-2): This is the first road game of the season for the Tar Heels, who bounced back from a 60-55 home loss to Iowa by smashing East Carolina 108-64 on Sunday. Brice Johnson had 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds against the Pirates while J.P. Tokoto contributed 19 points and eight assists. One negative for North Carolina was its 1-of-7 performance from long range, as the team dipped to 28 percent from behind the arc on the season.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (10-0): The Wildcats’ offense has been underwhelming of late, as they’ve scored more than 63 points only once in their last four games. The fuel to their undefeated start has been a defense that is allowing 45.8 points - the lowest mark in the country - and blocking 8.6 shots per game - the second-best mark in the nation. Five Kentucky players already have 10 blocks on the season, led by freshman Karl-Anthony Towns (28), who also averages 9.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 53.8 percent.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina G Marcus Paige leads the team with 14 points per game but is just 10-of-32 from the field - 4-of-19 from long range - over the last three contests.

2. The Tar Heels have won seven of the last 10 matchups, including an 82-77 win in Chapel Hill last season. Paige had a game-high 23 points in that game.

3. Kentucky’s leading scorer is junior C Willie Cauley-Stein (10.3 points), who also leads the team in rebounding (6.9) and ranks second in both blocks (1.6) and steals (1.5).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 73, Kentucky 70