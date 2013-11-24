Preview: North Carolina vs. Louisville

Two of college basketball’s most storied programs face off Sunday afternoon when defending national champion and No. 2 ranked Louisville takes on No. 19 North Carolina in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Tipoff. The game will be played at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn. North Carolina leads the all-time series, 8-3, including an 83-73 victory in the last meeting which took place in the 2008 NCAA Tournament East Regional final in Charlotte, N.C.

The matchup lost a little of its potential luster when the Tar Heels were upset at home by Belmont, 83-80, on Sunday. North Carolina also remains without its two best wing players in P.J. Hairston, last season’s leading scorer, and key reserve Leslie McDonald as the NCAA sorts out some eligibility issues, but the Tar Heels are still looking forward to playing Louisville on a neutral court. “It’s great to have these challenges,” guard Marcus Paige said.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (3-1): Paige sank six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 26 points to help the Tar Heels get past Richmond, 82-72, in Saturday’s semifinals. The star of the game, however, was wiry 6-9 sophomore Brice Johnson, who scored a career-high 24 points and also grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds. The Tar Heels, who were a dreadful 22-of-48 from the free-throw line against Belmont, bounced back to hit 26-of-37 free throws against Richmond.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (5-0): Head coach Rick Pitino wasn’t a happy camper after the Cardinals scored just two points in the first 7:27 of Saturday’s eventual 71-57 semifinal win over Fairfield. “I’d be lying if I said I was happy with anything tonight,” Pitino said after the Cardinals missed eight of their first nine shots and finished with a season-high 14 turnovers. One bright spot was the play of explosive 6-8 sophomore forward Montrezl Harrell, who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has won a school-record 21 consecutive games.

2. The Cardinals lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game (7.8).

3. Pitino is 0-4 all-time against North Carolina, including three games as head coach at Kentucky, while Tar Heels coach Roy Williams is 2-1 against Louisville, including 1-1 while head coach at Kansas.

PREDICTION: Louisville 76, North Carolina 68