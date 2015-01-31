Preview: North Carolina at Louisville

North Carolina edged Louisville by a point in an early ACC showdown. The ninth-ranked Cardinals hope to avenge that loss in Chapel Hill on Saturday when they host the 14th-ranked Tar Heels. Louisville held a 13-point lead over North Carolina with just more than 8 ½ minutes left Jan. 10, but the Tar Heels closed with a 22-8 run and got a runner from Marcus Paige with 8.5 seconds to go to send the Cardinals to their first ACC defeat.

The setback was particularly painful for coach Rick Pitino, whose Louisville and Kentucky teams fell to 0-6 against North Carolina — his most losses against any opponent without a win. Conversely, the result proved to be a springboard for the Tar Heels, who rebounded from a 71-70 loss to Notre Dame with the victory over the Cardinals and haven’t lost since. North Carolina overcame a season-high 20 turnovers and won for the first time in four tries after trailing at halftime Monday, scoring 58 second-half points against Syracuse to collect its sixth straight victory.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (17-4, 7-1 ACC): Part of the Tar Heels’ recent surge can be traced to the play of their big men as Brice Johnson (12.2 points, 7.9 rebounds) has four double-doubles during the winning streak while Kennedy Meeks (13 points, 8.3 boards) has recorded two. The contributions of the two 6-9 forwards has North Carolina ranked second in the country in rebounds per game (43.4) and fifth in rebounding margin (plus-10.1). The Tar Heels drained a season-high nine 3-pointers Monday, getting a career-high four from Nate Britt, who became the first North Carolina player other than Paige to make more than three in a game this season.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (17-3, 5-2): After going 29.5 percent from the field in a Jan. 17 loss to Duke, the Cardinals have responded with their two best shooting performances of the season — 65.2 percent in Sunday’s win at Pittsburgh and 58 percent in Wednesday’s victory at Boston College. Guards Terry Rozier (18.1 points) and Chris Jones (13.4) have been at the forefront of the offensive explosion, combining for 94 of Louisville’s 161 points on 35-of-54 shooting — including 10-of-15 beyond the arc. “I think they’ve been spectacular (in conference play) — in a class by themselves. Every bucket (we) need, they make a layup or a 3 … tremendous tandem,” Pitino told The Courier-Journal.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ next victory will be his 742nd and break his tie with former Temple coach John Chaney for 16th place on the all-time list.

2. Louisville, which is 1-3 against Top 25 opponents, has shot 34.5 percent from the field in those four contests (46.7 against its 16 unranked foes).

3. The Tar Heels have won 10 of the 13 meetings between the schools, with the Cardinals’ last victory coming at home on Dec. 23, 1999.

PREDICTION: Louisville 78, North Carolina 73