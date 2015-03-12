Preview: North Carolina vs. Louisville

No. 13 Louisville begins its maiden voyage in the ACC tournament when it takes on 19th-ranked North Carolina on Thursday in the quarterfinals at Greensboro, N.C. The fourth-seeded Cardinals have won four of their last five games, including a 59-57 victory over conference regular-season champion Virginia last Saturday at home. Fifth seed North Carolina has struggled down the stretch with six losses in its last 10 games, but dispatched Boston College 81-63 in the second round Wednesday.
The Tar Heels may not have 6-9, 280-pound forward Kennedy Meeks, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, to go against Louisville’s Montrezl Harrell inside. Harrell, who is 6-8 and 240 pounds, has 12 doubles-doubles and scored 22 to go along with 15 rebounds as Louisville beat the Tar Heels 78-68 in overtime on Jan. 31 to gain a split of two meetings. Forward Brice Johnson and point guard Marcus Paige led the way with 17 points apiece for North Carolina on Wednesday.
TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network
ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (22-10): Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and nine rebounds over his last four games and should get help from Joel James and Isaiah Hicks inside if Meeks can’t go. Paige had a somewhat disappointing regular season, being named third team All-ACC after getting picked as the preseason player of the year, but was 7-of-12 from the field with nine assists Wednesday. J.P. Tokoto, a 6-5 forward, does a little bit of everything for the Tar Heels and had three blocks against Boston College.
ABOUT LOUISVILLE (24-7): Harrell recorded four double-doubles in the last eight games and averages 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 57.3 percent from the field. Third-leading scorer Chris Jones was dismissed from the team in late February while fellow guard Terry Rozier has scored in double figures in 28-of-31 games to lead the Cardinals in scoring (17.0). Wayne Blackshear tops the team with 49 makes from 3-point range and is the third-leading active scorer (10.7) while no one else averages more than 3.4 points.
1. The Cardinals have won their last 10 conference tournament games, taking the title in the past three – two in the Big East and one in the American Athletic Conference.
2. Paige, a junior, has made 207 career 3-pointers and is four behind Jeff Lebo for fifth on North Carolina’s all-time list
3. Louisville freshman G Quentin Snider is averaging 8.5 points over his last four outings after producing 2.7 in his first 27 appearances.
PREDICTION: North Carolina 76, Louisville 62