Preview: North Carolina vs. Louisville

No. 13 Louisville begins its maiden voyage in the ACC tournament when it takes on 19th-ranked North Carolina on Thursday in the quarterfinals at Greensboro, N.C. The fourth-seeded Cardinals have won four of their last five games, including a 59-57 victory over conference regular-season champion Virginia last Saturday at home. Fifth seed North Carolina has struggled down the stretch with six losses in its last 10 games, but dispatched Boston College 81-63 in the second round Wednesday.

The Tar Heels may not have 6-9, 280-pound forward Kennedy Meeks, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, to go against Louisville’s Montrezl Harrell inside. Harrell, who is 6-8 and 240 pounds, has 12 doubles-doubles and scored 22 to go along with 15 rebounds as Louisville beat the Tar Heels 78-68 in overtime on Jan. 31 to gain a split of two meetings. Forward Brice Johnson and point guard Marcus Paige led the way with 17 points apiece for North Carolina on Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (22-10): Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and nine rebounds over his last four games and should get help from Joel James and Isaiah Hicks inside if Meeks can’t go. Paige had a somewhat disappointing regular season, being named third team All-ACC after getting picked as the preseason player of the year, but was 7-of-12 from the field with nine assists Wednesday. J.P. Tokoto, a 6-5 forward, does a little bit of everything for the Tar Heels and had three blocks against Boston College.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (24-7): Harrell recorded four double-doubles in the last eight games and averages 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 57.3 percent from the field. Third-leading scorer Chris Jones was dismissed from the team in late February while fellow guard Terry Rozier has scored in double figures in 28-of-31 games to lead the Cardinals in scoring (17.0). Wayne Blackshear tops the team with 49 makes from 3-point range and is the third-leading active scorer (10.7) while no one else averages more than 3.4 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Cardinals have won their last 10 conference tournament games, taking the title in the past three – two in the Big East and one in the American Athletic Conference.

2. Paige, a junior, has made 207 career 3-pointers and is four behind Jeff Lebo for fifth on North Carolina’s all-time list

3. Louisville freshman G Quentin Snider is averaging 8.5 points over his last four outings after producing 2.7 in his first 27 appearances.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 76, Louisville 62