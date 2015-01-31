Louisville 78, North Carolina 68 (OT)

No. 9 Louisville 78, No. 14 North Carolina 68 (OT): Terry Rozier scored six of his 22 points in overtime as the host Cardinals overcame an 18-point second-half deficit to rally past the Tar Heels.

Rozier completed his first career double-double with 10 rebounds while Montrezl Harrell posted his eighth of the season with 22 points and 15 boards for Louisville (18-3, 6-2 ACC), which avenged a 72-71 loss at Chapel Hill on Jan. 10 after blowing a 13-point lead with 8 ½ minutes left. Chris Jones poured in 17 points as the Cardinals gave coach Rick Pitino his first-ever win against North Carolina in seven tries.

Marcus Paige led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points, but the Tar Heels’ leading scorer was hampered by an apparent second-half ankle injury as Louisville was making its comeback. J.P. Tokoto notched his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 boards while Nate Britt and Justin Jackson finished with 10 points apiece as North Carolina (17-5, 7-2) fell to the Cardinals for the first time since 1999.

North Carolina, which held Louisville to 25.9 percent shooting in the first half, led by as many as 14 as the Cardinals missed 14 of 15 shots during a 13 1/2-minute stretch. The Tar Heels connected on their first three field-goal attempts after the break as the margin ballooned to 43-25 with 17:51 left before Louisville forced seven turnovers in less than 5 ½ minutes to fuel a 14-4 surge that was punctuated by an incredible one-handed alley-oop dunk from Jones to Harrell.

A jumper from Jackson and four straight points by Tokoto temporarily held off the Cardinals’ charge, but a three-point play from Harrell tied the game at 53-53 while his running hook in the lane with 3:54 left proved to be the final bucket in regulation. Rozier gave Louisville its first lead since early in the first half with a scoop shot on the Cardinals’ first possession of overtime and scored his team’s first six points before Wayne Blackshear’s 3-pointer sparked a game-ending 12-4 surge to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisville scored 26 points off 22 offensive boards and won the battle of the glass 30-17 in the second half against the nation’s second-ranked rebounding team after the Tar Heels enjoyed a 27-16 advantage in the first half. … After grabbing 11 offensive boards in the first half, North Carolina recorded two the rest of the way. … Pitino’s six losses to the Tar Heels were his most without a win against any opponent prior to Saturday.