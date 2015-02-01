Louisville rallies from 18 down past North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Louisville Cardinals have been ranked in the top 10 all season, but the Cardinals needed a signature win.

Tenth-ranked Louisville had lost home games to Kentucky and Duke and its best victory of the season was a win at Madison Square Garden over No. 23 Indiana. That was until Saturday.

The Cardinals rallied from 18 points down in the second half for a 78-68 victory over No. 13 North Carolina in overtime before 22,418 at the KFC Yum Center in a key Atlantic Coast Conference game.

“That was big for our confidence,” Louisville sophomore guard Terry Rozier said. “We needed to come out and get a win like that.”

Louisville (18-3, 6-2) now heads on the road for a two games this week, starting Tuesday at Miami and then facing No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.

“The reason why we haven’t played well at home this season, we are rushing things,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. “In the second half, we didn’t do it. I am real excited because we didn’t play well offensively and we won it.”

It was a reversal of fortune from three weeks ago when North Carolina (17-5, 7-2) beat Louisville 72-71 on a last-second shot in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“They kicked out rear ends,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “The second half was not a very good basketball game on our end. It was extremely good on their side, but Rick knows his team a lot better than I do.”

Rozier had eight points and two assists in overtime as the Cardinals outscored the Tar Heels 18-8 in the extra period. He led Louisville with had 22 points and 10 rebounds on just 6-of-20 shooting from the field for his first career double-double.

Junior forward Montrezl Harrell added 22 points and 15 rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor for the Cardinals. Harrell picked up his 20th career double-double and ACC-leading eight of the season.

Senior guard Chris Jones added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Louisville hit 22 of 65 shots from the field after starting 7 of 27 and was 27 of 44 from the free-throw line. The Cardinals outrebounded the Tar Heels 46-44 after trailing 27-16 in the first half.

“We were down 11 and I told them I needed the old Louisville team back,” Pitino said. “I‘m real, real proud of our guys, it took a heck of an effort to win the game but we believed we were going to win it.”

Guard Marcus Paige had 15 points and forward J.P. Tokoto added 11 points and 11 rebounds for North Carolina, which made 26 of 60 shots from the field and just 11 of 20 free throws. The Tar Heels had 13 of 19 turnovers in the second half.

“If we wouldn’t have turned the sucker over as many times, then we wouldn’t have given them so many opportunities in the open court,” Williams said.

North Carolina led by 18 points early in the second half, but Louisville chipped away in the final 15 minutes. The Cardinals used a 10-1 run to get back into it and outscored the Tar Heels 28-10 to tie it at 53.

The Tar Heels had the ball in a tie game with 50 seconds left, but forward Wayne Blackshear came up with a steal for the Cardinals with 35.4 seconds left. Louisville worked the clock down but could only get a 3-point attempt from the top of the key from Harrell at the buzzer. It missed and the game went to overtime.

Rozier took over in the extra period.

After a miss by forward Kennedy Meeks, Rozier scored on a drive to the basket to make it 62-60. Meeks scored to tie it and then the Cardinals surged ahead.

Rozier hit two free throws and then a jumper to make it 66-62. After two free throws from North Carolina, Rozier dished to Blackshear for a 3-pointer to make it 69-64. Jones then hit 2 of 4 free throws and scored on a three-point play to push the lead to 74-64. Rozier had an assist and two key rebounds in the surge.

And the Cardinals’ lead never again fell below 10.

“When we got down (18), we had to gamble,” Pitino said. “(The different press) is more heat than it is a 2-2-1 press and I told them they would bring a big up, so I said to let them catch it, deny the guards and get as many traps as you can. I said down the stretch, if we get within striking distance that will pay dividends.”

NOTES: North Carolina coach Roy Williams has 152 career wins in the ACC regular season and the tournament, making him fifth in conference history. Frank McGuire of North Carolina and South Carolina is just ahead of him in fourth at 160. ... Louisville’s 114 victories over the last four years are the most wins in the nation during that stretch. Louisville is the only school in the country with a streak of three consecutive 30-win seasons. ... Louisville’s victory was the first for Rick Pitino over North Carolina, giving him a 1-6 mark against the Tar Heels.