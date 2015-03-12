Tar Heels outmuscle Louisville to reach ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. - North Carolina forward Brice Johnson sensed he needed to prove his manhood in the second half Thursday against No. 14 Louisville.

And by carving up the lane with a variety of scoring plays, he lifted the No. 14 Tar Heels to a victory over Louisville, 70-60, in the Cardinals’ first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game.

“My manhood was definitely challenged,” said Johnson, a junior forward. “All the coaches were coming after me, even myself. I just wasn’t playing the way I should have been playing in the first half. In the second half, I just decided to man up.”

Johnson scored 18 of his 22 points after halftime of the quarterfinal game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“He played his tail off in the second half,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “I couldn’t be happier with his second-half play.”

Fifth-seeded North Carolina (23-10), which survived a back-and-forth second half, will meet top-seeded and defending champion Virginia (29-2) in Friday night’s first semifinal.

Guard Marcus Paige added 13 points and forward Justin Jackson had 10 points for North Carolina, which defeated a higher seeded team in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2003.

“We were lucky, too,” Williams said. “I don’t mind saying that. We went to a lot of zone (defense) in the second half and they missed a lot of shots they normally make.”

Guard Terry Rozier’s 20 points and forward Wayne Blackshear’s 18 points paced fourth-seeded Louisville (24-8), which had won conference tournaments the past three years. Forward Montrezl Harrell added 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

“We came here to win this tournament,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. “We’re disappointed we’re going home.”

Trailing 57-56, North Carolina scored the next eight points with two baskets by Johnson and two from forward Kennedy Meeks.

Blackshear’s 3-point basket pulled the Cardinals within 64-60.

The Tar Heels made 6 of 6 free throws in the last minute.

North Carolina scored the first seven points of the second half. Johnson had six of the Tar Heels’ first eight points after halftime, making 5 of 8 shots from the field in the last 20 minutes.

“It’s fun to have someone like Brice to throw it in to,” Paige said.

The Tar Heels made 12 of 24 shots in the second half, changing the complexion right away.

“I felt they did have a little bit control of the game, but the second have we did man up,” North Carolina guard Nate Britt said.

Louisville, which led by as many as 10 in the first half, was up 37-32 at halftime.

It might have been a larger margin if not for the Cardinals’ nine turnovers to that point. Louisville shot 51.9 percent from the field (14 of 27) in the first half.

“We went cold,” Pitino said. “We had a lot of good looks and couldn’t put the shots down. They switched defenses and we played very poorly in the second half. ... We’re not a great-shooting team. You don’t have to be an X-and-O genius to figure that one out.”

The Cardinals also lacked depth on offense. Aside from Rozier, Blackshear and Harrell, the rest of the team scored eight points.

North Carolina guard Joel Berry had eight points in the first 13 minutes, matching his second-largest output in a game this season, to help the Tar Heels stay within range.

Meeks, a sophomore who missed a game for the first time in his college career a day earlier because of illness, was back in a reserve role. He finished with nine points in 19 minutes.

Williams said he didn’t decide go allow Meeks to play until a couple of hours before the game.

For the Tar Heels, the rematch with Virginia will be the second meeting of the season. Virginia won a road game, 75-64, on Feb. 2.

NOTES: Through three days of the tournament, this was the only matchup pitting two nationally ranked teams. ... The teams split regular-season games, both winning at home. North Carolina won 72-71 on Jan. 10, and Louisville rallied to win 78-67 in overtime on Jan. 31. ... Louisville entered with victories in its last 10 conference tournament games (seven in the Big East, three in the American Athletic Conference). ... Last year, North Carolina was eliminated in this same quarterfinal slot by then-ACC newcomer Pittsburgh. ... North Carolina F J.P. Tokoto assisted on the team’s first three baskets and scored the next field goal, but he didn’t have another assist or basket.