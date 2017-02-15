Preview: North Carolina at North Carolina State

Ninth-ranked North Carolina looks to recover from a loss to one major rival by putting a second straight beating on another when it visits reeling North Carolina State on Wednesday for an ACC matchup. The Tar Heels are 2-2 in the last four contests after an 86-78 loss at Duke on Thursday, but scored a historic 107-56 rout against N.C. State on Jan. 8 - the largest margin of victory for North Carolina against an ACC foe since the league was formed in 1953.

The Tar Heels could get senior forward Isaiah Hicks (12.8 points, 61 percent field-goal percentage) back Wednesday after he missed the Duke game with a hamstring injury, but must find a way to improve on the defensive end after allowing almost 80 points per game over the last four. "If we want to be a championship team," North Carolina's Theo Pinson told reporters after Duke drained 13 from 3-point range against the Tar Heels, "we've got to get stops." The Wolfpack seemed to heading in the right direction after a stunning win at Duke on Jan. 23, but have dropped five games in a row since after an embarrassing 88-58 setback against Wake Forest on Saturday. "We need to play with more urgency, like this is life or death," N.C. State sophomore guard Torin Dorn told reporters. "I feel like we play relaxed at times. We have to bring that intensity on every possession, not just sometimes. When you're down, the only thing you can do is fight. There's nowhere to go now but up."

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (21-5, 9-3 ACC): The Tar Heels lose one of their most consistent performers if Hicks can't go, which means fellow senior big man Kennedy Meeks (12.4 points, team-high 9.2 rebounds) will be expected to provide more offense going forward after averaging 8.8 over the past four contests. Junior swingman Justin Jackson leads the team in scoring (18.7) and shoots 39.5 percent from 3-point range after averaging 20.7 points since the rout of the Wolfpack last month, while junior guard Joel Berry ll is next (14.9 points, 4.0 assists, 41.4 percent from long range). Pinson, a versatile junior forward, returned after a three-game absence due to a foot injury to record six points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block against Duke.

ABOUT N.C. STATE (14-12, 3-10): The Wolfpack allowed 54 percent shooting, turned the ball over 13 times and missed 13 of their 15 attempts from 3-point range against Wake Forest last time out and have allowed at least 82 points in seven consecutive games. Scoring has not been a major issue with five players averaging in double figures, led by freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (18.7 points, 6.8 assists, 2.0 steals) and senior backcourt mate Terry Henderson (14.2, team-high 67 3-pointers). Sophomore guard Maverick Rowan (12.4 points), junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu (12.0, team-best 7.0 rebounds) and Dorn (10.5 points) have all contributed, but N.C. State is giving up 86.7 points per game in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina's Roy Williams will coach his 500th game for the school since taking over in 2003 and is 386-113 in his 14th season.

2. The Tar Heels have won 20 of the last 22 meetings and lead the series 154-77 overall.

3. Smith has 53 steals, second most by a Wolfpack freshman in program history behind G Chris Corchiani's 61.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 88, N.C. State 74