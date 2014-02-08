Preview: North Carolina at Notre Dame

North Carolina has won four straight games for the first time this season and will try to continue its run of success Saturday when it travels to Notre Dame for an ACC game. The Tar Heels are also above .500 in conference play for the first time following their 0-3 start and sophomore forward Brice Johnson is coming off his best game in more than two months, if not the entire season. Johnson made all eight of his field goal attempts and scored 19 points in a 75-63 victory Tuesday over Maryland.

Notre Dame has lost four of five following its 61-55 loss to top-ranked Syracuse on Monday. Freshman shooting guard Steve Vasturia made a claim to remain in the starting lineup by scoring 13 points in 39 minutes against Syracuse - both season highs - in his fourth start with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame continues to lean heavily on junior swingman Pat Connaughton, who has played every minute in four of the last five games.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (15-7, 5-4 ACC): The slow start by James Michael McAdoo was officially put to rest two months ago, but the 6-9 forward has only recently pushed his scoring average (14.8) past last season’s mark (14.4). An area that continues to haunt McAdoo is the free throw line, where he’s shooting 41.8 percent over his last eight games to drop his season mark to 51.9, down from the 57.8 he shot last season and the 63.8 he hit on as a freshman. J.P. Tokoto is looking to build off the last game in which the sophomore forward played a career-high 38 minutes and finished with three points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (12-11, 3-7): The Fighting Irish are 2-7 since their victory Jan. 4 against then-No. 8 Duke in their ACC opener, which came two weeks after leading scorer Jerian Grant left the school over an academic issue. Demetrius Jackson was a good candidate to help fill some of the scoring void, but the freshman guard has reached double figures in scoring just twice in the eight games since Grant departed, ultimately losing his starting role to Vasturia. Jackson went scoreless in 11 minutes against Syracuse - season lows in both categories.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina leading scorer Marcus Paige is shooting 90.3 from the line this season while his teammates are shooting 56.1

2. Notre Dame is 3-10 this season when trailing at the half

3. Notre Dame 6-11 C Garrick Sherman had 14 blocked shots in the first 11 games, but five in the last 12.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 71, Notre Dame 62