Preview: North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame looks for its first ACC tournament title and No. 19 North Carolina tries to add its 18th when they meet in the championship game Saturday in Greensboro, N.C. The fifth-seeded Tar Heels knocked off top seed Virginia 71-67 in Friday’s semifinals and are attempting to win four games in four days to take the tournament for the first time since 2008. The third-seeded Fighting Irish, in their second season in the ACC, took a big lead and held off second-seeded Duke 74-64 on Friday.

North Carolina has gotten strong contributions from point guard Marcus Paige and forward Brice Johnson while freshman Justin Jackson poured in a career-best 22 points Friday. The No. 19 Tar Heels must deal with ninth-ranked Notre Dame’s efficient offense, which makes 38.9 percent from 3-point range and had 30 points in the paint against Duke in the first half Friday. The Irish edged North Carolina 71-70 on Jan. 5 in Chapel Hill, N.C., in their only meeting this season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (24-10): Johnson has been outstanding over the last four games - averaging 17.3 points while making 28-of-51 from the field - and Paige has contributed 16.8 points and six assists in the same span. Jackson has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games and went 8-of-10 from the field against Virginia, including a season-best four 3-pointers. The Tar Heels will look to use their depth inside to wear down the Irish with the 6-9 Johnson, 6-10 Jerome James, 6-8 Isaiah Hicks and 6-9 Kennedy Meeks.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (28-5): The Irish attacked Duke by taking it to the basket and concentrated on limiting the Blue Devils from long range, allowing only 3-of-17 from behind the 3-point arc. Bonzie Colson, 6-5 freshman, has become a big factor off the bench of late while scoring at least 16 points four times in the last six games after reaching double figures once in his previous 21 outings. Jerian Grant leads the team in scoring (16.6) and point guard Demetrius Jackson has averaged 15.5 points and one turnover over the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina coach Roy Williams is 18-9 all time in the ACC tournament and will go for his 749th career victory Saturday.

2. Notre Dame’s 28 victories are the second most in a season in the program’s history, trailing only the 1908-09 team (33-7).

3. The Tar Heels have shot 34.8 percent from 3-point range on the season, but drained 17-of-37 (45.9 percent) in the tournament.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 76, Notre Dame 68