North Carolina 73, Notre Dame 62: James Michael McAdoo finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the visiting Tar Heels won their season-high fifth straight game.

Marcus Paige added 16 points and six assists and J.P. Tokoto contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for North Carolina (16-7, 6-4 ACC). Brice Johnson led the reserves with 10 points, three steals and two blocks.

Garrick Sherman had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Notre Dame (12-12, 3-8), which has lost five of its last six. Eric Atkins added 12 points and five assists, Zach Auguste and V.J. Beachem scored 10 points apiece and Pat Connaughton grabbed 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

Tokoto scored on a layup six seconds into the game but the Tar Heels didn’t score for another five minutes and the Fighting Irish surged to a 10-2 lead. Notre Dame stretched the lead to nine on two occasions before North Carolina scored the final seven points of the first half to take its first lead of the game, 27-23.

The Tar Heels maintained their momentum coming out of the break and scored eight of the first 10 points in the second half to take their first double-digit advantage at 35-25. North Carolina extended the lead to 16 with about 7 ½ minutes left before four consecutive missed free throws opened the door for Notre Dame to get back within eight but that was as close as it would get.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame came in ranked No.13 in the nation and third in the ACC with a 1.49 assist-to-turnover ratio, but finished with 14 assists and 17 turnovers … North Carolina coach Roy Williams is two wins away from 300 with the Tar Heels. … North Carolina has won all five games in the winning streak by double figures.