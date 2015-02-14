Preview: North Carolina at Pittsburgh

North Carolina looks to stay in the race for the ACC regular-season title when it travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 15th-ranked Tar Heels got back on the winning track by dumping Boston College 79-68 on Saturday after losing two straight and sit two games behind No. 3 Virginia in the conference standings. North Carolina hopes to avenge an 80-75 loss to the Panthers in the quarterfinals of last year’s ACC tournament without peeking ahead to the battle with No. 5 Duke on Feb. 18.

Pitt looks to get back on track after its three-game winning streak ended in a 69-56 loss to No. 8 Louisville on Wednesday. The Panthers have dropped three straight on the road, but return to the Petersen Events Center, where they have won five of their last six games and are 12-2 overall. Pitt continues a crucial stretch that sees it face three ranked teams in a row and hopes to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (18-6, 8-3 ACC): Isaiah Hicks led the way with a career-high 21 points and Brice Johnson added 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win over BC for his fourth double-double in his last five games. Former North Carolina coach Dean Smith, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame after winning 13 ACC tournament titles and two NCAA Tournament championships, died at the age of 83 on Feb. 7. “I cannot imagine anyone being a better influence than coach Smith,” current North Carolina coach Roy Williams told reporters. “As sad as I am, I also feel very blessed because he was such a great influence on me.”

ABOUT PITT (16-9, 5-6): Michael Young scored a team-high 16 points and Jamel Artis added 15 points and nine rebounds, but the Panthers went cold down the stretch against Louisville. “I thought our shot selection wasn’t very good,” coach Jamie Dixon told reporters. “We certainly did not respond in a very good way when things went in the other direction.” Senior Cameron Wright was a late scratch with an ankle injury and Pitt’s four available guards struggled from the floor, finishing a combined 7-of-21.

TIP-INS

1. The last two meetings have been decided by a combined nine points.

2. North Carolina has won five of its last six road games.

3. Artis has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four outings.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 75, Pitt 69