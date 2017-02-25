Preview: North Carolina at Pittsburgh

Eighth-ranked North Carolina looks to avoid a letdown after a huge win over another top 10 team when they visit dangerous Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon for an ACC battle. The Tar Heels remained unbeaten at home with a 74-63 victory over No. 6 Louisville on Wednesday, extending their lead in the league to two games over four different teams with three contests left on the schedule.

“We’ve still got a lot of things that we’ve got to do,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams told reporters. “I feel good, yes, that we’re on top. I’d rather be on top than third or seventh or 15th. But there’s still a lot of work to do.” The Tar Heels, who are 6-4 on the road, must be alert against an improving Pittsburgh squad that boasts two of the top three scorers in the league and lost at North Carolina just 80-78 on Jan. 31 during its eight-game losing streak. The Panthers were headed for their fourth win in five games Wednesday before coughing up a 19-point lead in a 63-59 loss to Wake Forest to deal a severe blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes. “We didn’t have that finishing mentality,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings told reporters. “. … We haven’t been good at giving up a lead late and getting it back.”

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (24-5, 12-3 ACC): The Tar Heels have shown progress defensively over the last three games, allowing an average of 59 points and 38.9 percent shooting. “We’re still making a lot of mistakes on the defensive end, even though we had a great defensive game tonight,” junior guard Joel Berry II told reporters Wednesday. “. … Overall, I just think this team can still get better.” Offense has rarely been a problem with fellow junior Justin Jackson (18.7) and Berry (14.6) leading an attack averaging 86.5 points while the Tar Heels lead the nation in rebound margin (plus-13.4).

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-13, 4-11): Seniors Michael Young (20.4) and Jamel Artis (19.3) are first and third, respectively, in the ACC in scoring after combining for 35 of the 59 in Wednesday’s loss. Young also grabs seven rebounds per contest and trails only fellow senior forward Sheldon Jeter (7.5) for the team lead while Artis tops the team in assists (3.4) and shoots 40.9 percent from 3-point range. Defense has been the problem for the Panthers, who are last in the ACC in steals (3.7), 14th in field-goal percentage defense (45.3), 13th in turnover margin (minus-1.96) and 12th in scoring defense (76.1).

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina senior F Kennedy Meeks is third on the team in scoring (12.7) and leads the way in rebounding (9.1).

2. Pittsburgh sophomore G Cameron Johnson scores 12 per game and is shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range.

3. The Tar Heels are averaging 84.3 points in three consecutive victories against the Panthers.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 84, Pittsburgh 76