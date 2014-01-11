Preview: North Carolina at Syracuse

North Carolina started the ACC season with two puzzling efforts and things won’t get any easier when the Tar Heels visit No. 2 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. North Carolina was defeated at Wake Forest for the first time since 2009 to open the league season and shot 30.8 percent to lose at home against Miami (Fla.) on Wednesday. The Tar Heels must deal with an unbeaten Syracuse team that takes care of the ball and has allowed an average of 55 points over the last eight contests.

Syracuse has started 15-0 for the third time in four seasons while boasting non-league victories over Indiana, Villanova, California, Baylor and Minnesota – teams that all own at least 10 wins. C.J. Fair leads a balanced offense for the Orange and talented freshman point guard Tyler Ennis will get a test from North Carolina sophomore Marcus Paige on the perimeter. The Tar Heels meet Syracuse for the eighth time overall.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (10-5, 0-2 ACC): Paige averages 17 points to lead the team in scoring, but struggled in the last two games while making 5-of-27 from the field – 3-of-19 from behind the 3-point arc. But it has been more than off nights from Paige that has caused the Tar Heels’ problems after they beat No. 4 Michigan State, No. 8 Louisville and No. 16 Kentucky earlier in the season. The talent is there with James Michael McAdoo (14.4) leading four more players averaging in double figures scoring.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (15-0, 2-0 ACC): Opponents are shooting 41.2 percent against them, but the Orange limit teams to 6.7 less shots per game while leading the ACC in turnover margin (plus-6.07) and steals (9.5). Fair averages 17.2 points and Trevor Cooney is next at 13.9 while shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range. Ennis runs the show, scoring 11.7 per contest and standing first in the league in steals (2.6) and third in assists (5.6) with only 18 turnovers overall – averaging almost 33 minutes on the court.

TIP-INS

1. Tar Heels G Leslie McDonald is averaging 11 points the last six games since returning from a suspension.

2. Syracuse F Jerami Grant averages 12.3 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds after his second double-double Tuesday against Virginia Tech.

3. North Carolina leads the ACC in offensive rebounds with 14.9 per game and Syracuse is second (13.5).

PREDICTION: Syracuse 74, North Carolina 67