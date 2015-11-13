Preview: North Carolina vs. Temple

Overcoming injuries is part of the journey for any great college basketball team, but North Carolina’s first test in that respect is a brutal challenge. Just over a week after losing star point guard Marcus Paige to a broken hand, the No. 1-ranked Tar Heels begin their campaign Friday against Temple at the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.

Paige led North Carolina in points (14.1) and assists (4.5) a season ago and is nearing the school’s all-time 3-point shooting record, but he will have to wait several weeks to return for Roy Williams’ squad. “Our team will certainly be challenged in his absence,“ the veteran coach told reporters. ”We will need everyone up and down the roster to step up their games and take care of each other and our team until he gets back.” North Carolina returns four starters (including Paige) from a team reached the Sweet 16, earning the Tar Heels enough votes to match Kentucky atop the Coaches Poll. The Owls reached the semifinals of the NIT last season and have three starters back in the fold.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TEMPLE (2014-15: 26-11): The Owls’ offense in 2014-15 was basically a three-headed monster; however, only one of those offensive threats remains on the team -- senior Quenton DeCosey (12.3 points). DeCosey does have help up front in the form of Jaylen Bond (7.6 points, conference-leading 7.9 rebounds), who likely will take on more offensive responsibilities as a senior. Josh Brown, the team’s sixth man last season, will take over starting point guard duties from Will Cummings, the Owls’ leading scorer (14.8 points) as a senior last year.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (26-12): The absence of Paige will put more pressure on sophomore swingman Justin Jackson, who averaged 10.7 points last year and really improved as the season went along. The Tar Heels are big and talented in the front court with Brice Johnson (12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks) and Kennedy Meeks (11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks) taking up plenty of space in the paint. The big question for North Carolina is who will distribute the ball in the absence of Paige and fellow guard J.P. Tokoto, who entered the NBA Draft following his junior year.

TIP-INS

1. DeCosey needs 13 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

2. The teams have not met since the 1991 Elite Eight, won by North Carolina 75-72.

3. Last season, the Tar Heels ranked second in the nation in both rebounds per game and assists per game.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 61, Temple 56