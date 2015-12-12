Preview: North Carolina at Texas

North Carolina takes its four-game winning streak into a vexing venue when the third-ranked Tar Heels travel to Texas on Saturday. Texas is 4-0 at home after a 116-50 drubbing of UTSA on Tuesday and has knocked off six visiting top-five teams since the start of the 2002-03 season.

The Tar Heels dropped their only previous road game, losing at Northern Iowa on Nov. 21, but they have three neutral-site victories. North Carolina rolled to its fourth straight win Sunday, routing Davidson 98-65 as five players scored in double figures. The Longhorns are after a fourth consecutive win after turning in its most dominant performance of the season against UTSA, a game in which Texas was 15-of-30 from 3-point range. Texas has won six of the past seven meetings with the Tar Heels, including an 86-83 road victory in the most recent clash in December 2013, and is 2-0 against them at the Erwin Center.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (7-1): The Tar Heels have only been at full strength for two games with star point guard Marcus Paige missing the first six contests with a broken hand. Paige has averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 assists since returning, and backup Nate Britt (9.4 points) continues to provide a boost off the bench and put up 17 points against Davidson. Swingman Justin Jackson (14 points) has emerged as a strong second scoring option, and big men Brice Johnson (13.4 points, 9.6 rebounds) and Kennedy Meeks (13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds) lead one of the top rebounding teams in the country.

ABOUT TEXAS (5-3): The Longhorns appear to have bought into new coach Shaka Smart’s defensive philosophy, holding opponents to 37.3 percent from the field and forcing 16 turnovers per game with an average of 5.3 of them coming off steals. Point guard Isaiah Taylor (13.3 points, 4.8 assists) is the major catalyst at the offensive end, and his likely matchup with Paige will be critical to the outcome. The Longhorns also boast one of the nation’s most efficient big men in senior Cameron Ridley (12.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.9 blocks), who is shooting 72.4 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Paige (231) needs two 3-pointers to match Shammond Williams for the Tar Heel’s all-time lead.

2. North Carolina has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in five of its eight games, including two straight, and has hit at least 50 percent in the second half in 15 of its last 18 contests.

3. Ridley has blocked at least four shots in three consecutive games and four times this season.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 76, Texas 71