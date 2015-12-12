Georgetown 87,North Carolina-Wilmington 82

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 27 points and freshman forward Marcus Derrickson had 15 as the Georgetown Hoyas held on for an 87-82 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington on Saturday.

Georgetown (6-3) led by 25 points in the second half, but came unglued over the final eight minutes, committing 10 of its 16 turnovers in the second half.

Trailing 78-59, the Seahawks rallied with an 18-3 run, as they made 5-of-9 3-point shots after halftime.

Guard Chris Flemmings had 16 points and his free throw pulled UNC-Wilmington (5-1) to within 81-78 with 50 seconds remaining. Georgetown made four straight free throws inside the final 16 seconds to hold on.

Derrickson made 5-of-7 3-pointers and Smith-Rivera added three for the Hoyas (6-3), winners of five straight games. Georgetown finished 10-for-19 from beyond the arc.

Forwards Dylan Sherwood and Marcus Bryan each scored 14 points for the Seahawks, who played their first game since Dec. 2.

Georgetown forward Isaac Copeland had 10 points.

Smith-Rivera scored 15 points in the first half as Georgetown led by as many as 17 points before entering halftime with a 38-28 lead, although the Seahawks scored the final five points of the half.

The Hoyas build a 73-48 lead on Smith-Rivera’s 3-pointer with 8:16 remaining before UNC-Wilmington rallied.