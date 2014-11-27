Preview: North Carolina vs. UCLA

Sixth-ranked North Carolina will have plenty of things to improve on when it faces No. 23 UCLA on Thursday in the consolation round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at the Bahamas. The Tar Heels were pounded on the offensive boards 29-14, shot 56 percent at the free-throw line and turned the ball over 19 times in a 74-66 loss to Butler in Wednesday’s first round. North Carolina must play much better in all aspects against a talented UCLA team, which dropped a 75-65 decision to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Preseason All-American point guard Marcus Paige led the way for the Tar Heels with 18 points, although he missed 12 of his 17 shot attempts against Butler. North Carolina must contain physical freshman Kevon Looney, who posted his fourth double-double in five games during the first-round loss. Bryce Alford, son of Bruins coach Steve Alford, has also scored at least 17 points in all five games and drained 15-of-40 from 3-point range.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, AXS TV

ABOUT UCLA (4-1): Guard Norman Powell, who recorded at least 23 points in three of the first four games, was not a factor against Oklahoma while scoring a season-low eight. The Bruins were still ahead by eight midway through the second half, but made only 4-of-17 from 3-point range and continued their struggle at the free-throw line (64.4 percent) after draining only 9-of-21 on Wednesday. “I liked the way we competed,” coach Alford told reporters. “We didn’t get the job done at the free-throw line.”

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (3-1): The Tar Heels are still a young squad, with no seniors averaging more than 10 minutes of playing time, and there are plenty of promising young players on the roster. Sophomore Kennedy Meeks is averaging 14.3 points and 10.7 rebounds while junior Brice Johnson has produced 13.8 points per game and sophomore Isaiah Hicks scored a career-best 10 on Wednesday. Freshman swingman Justin Jackson is also a player to watch, averaging 11.5 points and three assists.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels have won six of nine all-time meetings against UCLA and coach Roy Williams is 4-2 versus the Bruins.

2. UCLA F Wanaah Bail, who had one point in nine minutes Wednesday, was born in Nassau, Bahamas.

3. North Carolina (18) and UCLA (17) have made the most Final Four appearances in NCAA Tournament history.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 78, UCLA 74