Preview: North Carolina at Virginia

North Carolina is attempting to work its way out of a hole in ACC play and Virginia is aiming to stay near the top when the Cavaliers host the Tar Heels on Monday. North Carolina avoided an 0-4 start in league play by upending Boston College on Saturday while the Cavaliers are 4-1 in league play to equal their best start since the 1994-95 campaign. Virginia has won 11 consecutive ACC home games, including one over the Tar Heels last season.

North Carolina guard Marcus Paige rediscovered his shooting touch with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting against Boston College after going 12-of-43 from the field over his previous three games. The 20-point outing was the sixth of the season for Paige (17.2 average) but his first since Dec. 18 and the Tar Heels could use another strong outing from him against the Cavaliers, who allow just 56.6 points per game. Virginia’s lone conference loss was a four-point defeat against Duke and leading scorer Joe Harris (11.3) has regained his All-ACC form of last season by averaging 16.3 points over the past three games, including 18 points in Saturday’s win over Florida State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (11-6, 1-3 ACC): With the Tar Heels struggling, coach Roy Williams shook up the lineup against Boston College and gave forward Jackson Simmons and guard Leslie McDonald their first starts of the season. “I’m very open about it,” Williams said after the win. “I don’t know that Leslie’s done enough to deserve it, but I wanted to something. Jackson plays harder than everybody else and that’s the reason that he got the chance and I may stick with it in Charlottesville, but I may not. I just don’t want to sit back and not do anything so we tried to change it up.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA (13-5, 4-1 ACC): Guard Malcolm Brogdon had a solid all-around game against Florida State, contributing 16 points and a career-best six assists while tying his career high of four steals. Brogdon ranks second on the squad in scoring (10.8) and rebounding (5.2) and leads the team with 24 thefts while being a good fit for coach Tony Bennett’s team-first philosophy. “I think we have a bunch of guys on our team that are starting to buy in and buy into their roles,” Brodgon said after the Florida State game. “We believe in Coach Bennett and he believes in us and he allows his players a lot of freedom and allows us to play to our abilities.”

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina has won 10 of the past 12 meetings, but the teams split two contests last season.

2. Harris is tied with J.R. Reynolds (2003-07) for fourth place in Virginia history with 221 3-pointers.

3. Tar Heels F James Michael McAdoo is four points away from becoming the 69th North Carolina player to reach 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Virginia 66, North Carolina 59