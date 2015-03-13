Preview: North Carolina vs. Virginia

No. 19 North Carolina looks to turn the page after an inconsistent regular season with a berth in the ACC tournament championship game. The fifth-seeded Tar Heels take on top seed Virginia in the semifinals on Friday night at Greensboro, N.C. after solid performances against Boston College and Louisville the last two days. North Carolina has posted 151 points in a pair of games in the tournament and faces a fourth-ranked Virginia team that ranks first in the nation in scoring defense.

Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson is averaging 19.5 points and eight rebounds in the tournament while point guard Marcus Paige has scored 17.7 per game in his last three contests. The Cavaliers took a 17-point halftime lead before holding off a rally by Florida State for a 58-44 victory on Thursday and got second-leading scorer Justin Anderson back in the lineup. Anderson missed the previous eight games with a fractured finger, followed by an appendectomy.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (23-10): The Tar Heels came into Thursday’s game leading the nation in assists per game and had 16 against Louisville -- five from Paige, who also drained three shots from behind the arc. Forward Kennedy Meeks missed the second-round victory over BC with an illness, but returned to register nine points and five rebounds to support Johnson inside. Freshman swingman Justin Jackson has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games and is 19-of-31 from the field the past four.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (29-2): Anderson did not score in 12 minutes Thursday, but he will give the Cavaliers another threat as he finds his rhythm for an offense that sputters at times and averages only 65.3 points. Malcolm Brogdon, the team’s top scorer at 13.5 per game, had 10 points in the second half while Evan Nolte and Mike Tobey led the balanced offense with 11 points apiece in the quarterfinals. Nolte has made 7-of-11 from 3-point range over the last three games and Anthony Gill has been a consistent force inside.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers have won three of the last four meetings, including a 75-64 victory at North Carolina on Feb. 2.

2. Paige has made 210 career 3-pointers, one shy of Jeff Lebo for fifth on North Carolina’s all-time list.

3. The only other time Virginia was 29-2 was in the 1981-82 season when the Cavaliers finished 30-4.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 66, Virginia 60