Preview: North Carolina at Virginia

Third-ranked Virginia realized how difficult this week would be with two games against teams ranked in the top 11 in the nation, and after losing at Miami on Monday the Cavaliers know Saturday’s home contest with No. 6 North Carolina takes on even more importance. The Cavaliers trail the ACC-leading Tar Heels by two games in the conference standings, and despite a career-high tying 28 points from Malcolm Brogdon, Virginia did not do enough defensively in Monday’s 64-61 loss at No. 11 Miami.

“They were able to get to the rim when they wanted,” Brogdon told reporters after Virginia lost to a ranked team for the first time this season - partly because the Hurricanes shot 52.6 percent from 3-point range and partly because Brogdon’s teammates shot a combined 13-of-40 from the field. The Tar Heels moved one step closer to locking up the conference’s top seed with a comfortable 80-68 victory Wednesday at North Carolina State, overcoming a slow start as Brice Johnson scored 22 points with 11 rebounds. “Going into this game, we were thinking it’s a four-game sprint to the finish,” guard Marcus Paige told reporters afterward. “Now it’s three.” North Carolina has won four of its last five coming into the matchup, while the Cavaliers have dropped two of their past three following a seven-game winning streak.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (23-5, 12-3 ACC): Justin Jackson added 17 points Wednesday for the Tar Heels, who are ninth in the nation in scoring at 83.8 points per game. North Carolina shot 51.7 percent from the field in the second half Wednesday, the fourth time in the past five games the Tar Heels have made at least half of their attempts after halftime. The Tar Heels also are getting it done defensively, holding their past 17 opponents to less than 45 percent shooting from the field.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (21-6, 10-5): Brogdon scored 20-plus points Monday for the 14th time this season, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing 12-of-18 from the field, but second-leading scorer Anthony Gill scored just six points for the second consecutive game. Virginia ranks third in the nation in scoring defense (59.7 points per game) and has allowed 53 points or less in its past five victories. Starting forward Isaiah Wilkins suffered a head injury late in Monday’s game, while reserve forward Evan Nolte did not play due to a foot injury.

TIP-INS

1. Jackson scored 14 points in the first half Wednesday, 12 points coming in a 5:51 stretch as the Tar Heels erased an early 13-point deficit.

2. Virginia gave up 10 3-pointers Monday, just the third time this season an opponent has hit 10 or more shots from beyond the arc.

3. Johnson has led the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding in each of the past four games.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 73, Virginia 65