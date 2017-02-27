North Carolina already has locked up the top seed in the ACC Tournament, but the eighth-ranked Tar Heels still have some work to do to secure a higher seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels can add another quality road win to their resume if they knock off No. 19 Virginia on Monday.

The Tar Heels clinched the No. 1 seed with an 85-67 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday and can claim the outright ACC title with a victory Monday or versus arch-rival Duke on Saturday. The Cavaliers snapped a four-game skid – their longest since the 2009-10 season – with a 70-55 win at North Carolina State on Saturday and have a quick turnaround to prepare for a Tar Heels team that hammered them 65-41 on Feb. 18 in Chapel Hill. “We know what Carolina is,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “We’ve got to get back, get some guys healthy and come at it better than we did down there. We tried to come at it the right way there, but we didn’t.” The Cavaliers have won three straight home games against the Tar Heels dating to 2012.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (25-5, 13-3 ACC): The Tar Heels are one of the most prolific offensive teams in the nation with star swingman Justin Jackson (18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds) and point guard Joel Berry II (14.8 points, 3.9 assists) leading the charge and lighting it up from 3-point range. Big men Kennedy Meeks (12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds) and Isaiah Hicks (11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) give the Tar Heels a major advantage in the post against the undersized Cavaliers. North Carolina’s ability to light up the scoreboard masks some defensive shortcomings, but the Tar Heels were terrific at that end of the floor in the first meeting, holding Virginia to 27.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (19-9, 9-7): The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense (55.8 points per game), but their offensive deficiencies were glaring in the first matchup with North Carolina. Point guard London Perrantes (12.4 points, 3.9 assists) is the team’s only double-digit scorer, and fellow guards Marial Shayok (9.3 points) and Devon Hall (8.8 points) are the secondary scoring options. Reserve forward Isaiah Wilkins (7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds) leads the Cavaliers in rebounds, blocks and steals, but at 6-7 he will likely draw a tough defensive assignment against North Carolina’s much larger frontcourt.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina leads the nation in rebounding margin (+13.6 per game), rebounds per game (44.2) and offensive rebounds per game (16.1).

2. Virginia has had four different leading scorers in its past four games with freshman Kyle Guy (7.4 points) leading with 19 points Saturday at N.C. State.

3. The Tar Heels average 7.5 3-point field goals per game – fifth-most in program history – with Jackson averaging 2.77 per game and on pace to surpass Shammond Williams (2.69) for the school record.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 67, Virginia 63