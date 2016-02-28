No, 14 West Virginia turns Paige on Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Jaysean Paige isn’t a starter, technically.

Still, the West Virginia guard plays starter minutes and provides starter impact. And Paige did all that again Saturday, leading the No. 14 Mountaineers past Oklahoma State 70-56 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Paige entered Saturday as West Virginia’s leading scorer and coming off a career night Monday. He paced the Mountaineers again, pouring in a team-high 17 points for his 21st double-figure scoring game of the season.

“He wasn’t as good as he’s been,” Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said, “but he was pretty good.”

After a tight first half, West Virginia used an 11-2 spurt to open the second half and start pulling away from the Cowboys. Paige provided two layups and an assist during that surge.

The Mountaineers (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference.

Oklahoma State (12-17, 3-13) has lost four straight for the second time this season.

Related Coverage Preview: North Carolina at Virginia

Paige, who’s started just one of 29 games, set a school record for points by a non-starter when he went for 34 in Monday’s victory over Iowa State. He didn’t threaten that number against the Cowboys, yet made his presence felt just the same by making 8 of 18 shots from the floor to lead a balanced Mountaineers scoring effort.

Huggins said Paige’s play has taken off since he adapted his game away from the 3-point line.

”He came in and thought he was a 3-point shooter,“ Huggins said. ”We had to subtly convince him there were other things he can do.

“Once he figured out that he’s got really good athleticism and he’s got great strength and he can take a hit and still finish, which a lot of guys can’t do... he can attack the rim as well as shoot the jump shot.”

Paige’s 31 minutes were a team-high and as Huggins prefers, he went on the attack, giving and taking contact.

”He’s one of the better scorers in our league,“ Cowboys coach Travis Ford said. ”I think they’ve got a lot of scorers on their team, really. Their guards are all very similar. Some shoot it a little better than others, some drive it better than others. But they all can shoot it and they all can drive it.

“But he, how many tough shots did he make? My goodness. He made some tough shots. So give him credit.”

Five West Virginia players scored at least seven points, while center Devin Williams posted 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Guard Joe Burton led Oklahoma State with a career-high 16 points off the bench. The Cowboys got more unlikely production from guard Tavarius Shine and forward Mitchell Solomon, who combined for 20 points. Oklahoma State’s top three available scorers -- Jeff Newberry, Leyton Hammonds and Jeffrey Carroll -- totaled 12 points on 3 of 16 shooting.

“We had some guys who struggled tonight,” Ford said. “I thought Joe Burton did a good job. We just have to find a game where we get everybody together and everybody a little bit healthier and find a game where we make a few shots in the second half.”

West Virginia led 33-29 at the half on the strength of its defense and its bench.

The Mountaineers forced 13 turnovers -- more than the Cowboys had in 16 previous games during the season -- and got 21 of their 33 points from reserves. Paige scored eight off the bench, while Williams led the team with nine.

West Virginia needed its defense and its bench, shooting 35 percent from the floor and itself committing seven turnovers. The Mountaineers also survived a 14-0 run by the Cowboys.

Shine led all scorers with 12 points -- all coming off 3-pointers on a four-for-four shooting performance from beyond the arc.

Burton added nine points for the Cowboys, whose season continues to sink amid mounting injury issues.

“It’s always tough. Just losing in general is tough,” Shine said. “We’ve just got to stay positive, stay together, keep pushing, stay as a team. These are my brothers. Even though with the losses, I still come out and I give my all.”

NOTES: West Virginia coach Bob Huggins moved into sole possession of ninth place all-time on the NCAA Division I wins list with Saturday’s victory. Huggins, who has won 20 or more games 27 times in his career, had been tied with Lefty Driesell and Cliff Ellis, but moved ahead of that duo with his 787th win. ... Oklahoma State continues to play shorthanded and compromised. The Cowboys have lost starting guards Phil Forte and Jawun Evans for the season. Guard Jeffrey Carroll, battling illness, did not start for the second straight game Saturday and was limited. Guard Tyree Griffin (ankle), forward Leyton Hammonds (foot) and forward Mitchell Solomon (hand) all played with injuries. ... Of Huggins’ 197 wins at West Virginia, 95 have come on the road, including five this season in the Big 12.