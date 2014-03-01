Preview: North Carolina at Virginia Tech

North Carolina is riding a 10-game winning streak for the first time since February 2009 and the No. 21 Tar Heels will try to keep it going Saturday when they travel to Virginia Tech for an ACC game. The Hokies have lost 13 of their last 14 to fall into last place in the conference standings and come in with a host of injuries. North Carolina likely won’t take a win for granted after getting a scare Wednesday against North Carolina State, rallying from six points down with less than two minutes remaining in overtime to win 85-84.

North Carolina guard Marcus Paige continues to perform on another level, especially after halftime, scoring 31 of his career-high 35 points in the second half and overtime against North Carolina State, including the game-winning layup with four seconds remaining. Paige, a 6-1 sophomore left-hander, scored his season high of 19 points last season against Virginia Tech, which also resulted in an overtime win for the Tar Heels. The North Carolina player who needs to turn things around heading into March is James Michael McAdoo, who is shooting 11-for-36 in the last four games after a two-month stretch in which he carried the Tar Heels.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (21-7, 11-4 ACC): The Tar Heels might do some damage in the postseason if they can start hitting on all cylinders. Guard Leslie McDonald has been a prime example, as he scored a season-high 21 points last week against Duke, followed up with 19 points against Wake Forest but then disappeared in a two-point performance against North Carolina State, less than a month after he scored 20 against the Wolfpack. J.P Tokoto might be heating up at the right time, as the 6-5 starting forward has reached double figures in scoring in back-to-back games for the first time since early December.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (9-18, 2-13): Adam Smith, the second-leading scorer for the Hokies, has missed the last 10 games with a left calf injury, third-leading scorer Ben Emelogu has missed the last two with a left ankle injury and key reserve Cadarian Raines sat out Tuesday’s 18-point loss to Duke with an ankle injury. Raines likely has the best chance of returning against North Carolina and he’d be the player assigned to guard McAdoo, something he struggled with while giving up 22 points in a starting role against the Tar Heels last season. Trevor Thompson, a 6-11 freshman forward, will try to build off his last game, when he matched his season high of 15 points against Duke.

TIP-INS

1. Paige has two four-point plays in conference play after the Tar Heels didn’t convert one since the 2007-08 season.

2. Paige is averaging 35.8 minutes, the most of any player under coach Roy Williams since he came to North Carolina prior to the 2003-04 season.

3. Williams has 721 wins in his career, three behind former DePaul coach Ray Meyer for 19th on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 89, Virginia Tech 68