No. 21 North Carolina 60, Virginia Tech 56: James Michael McAdoo scored 15 points as the visiting Tar Heels held on to win their 11th consecutive game.

Leslie McDonald added 14 points for North Carolina (22-7, 12-4 ACC), which kept the game interesting by missing four free throws in the final 36 seconds. J.P. Tokoto added 12 points and seven rebounds and Marcus Paige finished with nine points, nearly half his season average, for the Tar Heels.

Jarell Eddie scored 15 of his 18 points after halftime for Virginia Tech (9-19, 2-14), which has lost 14 of its last 15 to remain in last place in the conference standings. Devin Wilson added 15 points and seven assists for the Hokies.

A 10-0 run by the Hokies gave them their first lead at 16-11 midway through the opening half but North Carolina came back with eight straight points before stretching the lead to 28-21 at the half. Virginia Tech made another push to get even at 36 with just over 12 minutes left and was still within two when McDonald’s 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run to put the Hokies back in a nine-point hole with just over seven minutes remaining.

Virginia Tech got as close a four on Eddie’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left and McDonald then missed two free throws four seconds later to leave the door open for an upset. Eddie missed a 3-pointer coming out of a timeout, however, and McAdoo and McDonald made one of two at the line in the last 14 seconds to preserve the win heading into their final two regular-season games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hokies played without second-leading scorer Adam Smith, who missed his 11th straight game with a left calf injury, third-leading scorer Ben Emelogu, who missed his third consecutive game, and key reserve Cadarian Raines, who missed his second straight, both with ankle injuries. … North Carolina has won 11 in a row for the first time since opening the 2008-09 season with a 13-game winning streak. … Wilson extended his freshman school record for assists in a season to 134.