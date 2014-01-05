Preview: North Carolina at Wake Forest

As expected, the return of Leslie McDonald has paid major dividends for North Carolina. With their senior swingman back in the fold, the 19th-ranked Tar Heels begin ACC play on Sunday with a visit to Wake Forest. McDonald missed the first nine games due to eligibility issues but has averaged 12.3 points and, most important, has helped space the floor since returning to the lineup.

“He balances our backcourt scoring a lot,” UNC guard Marcus Paige said via the team website. “It rested heavily on me for the beginning games. Now he gives other teams another player to game plan for, recognizing he’s a great 3-point shooter. That frees up everything.” McDonald, who is 9-of-21 from 3-point range, has made more 3-pointers than all of his teammates combined - except Paige (31-of-77). McDonald’s presence will be even more important against a Wake Forest team that has held its opponents to 23 percent 3-point shooting over the last nine games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (10-3, 0-0 ACC): The Tar Heels have compiled an impressive resume that includes wins over Louisville, Michigan State and Kentucky, and their three losses have come by a total of 10 points. A 33-point win over UNC Wilmington on New Year’s Eve marked the third straight victory for North Carolina, which was led that day by James Michael McAdoo’s 23 points and 10 rebounds - the junior’s first double-double since mid-November. After averaging 8.2 points as a freshman, Paige leads the team with an average of 18.4 points and has scored in double figures in every game.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-3, 0-0): The Demon Deacons have a solid record but have lost to the three toughest opponents on their schedule - Kansas, Tennessee and Xavier, leaving them desperate for a marquee victory. Codi Miller-McIntyre (17 points) is the leading scorer while fellow sophomore Devin Thomas (11.5 points, 9.3 rebounds) has played well despite battling foul trouble repeatedly. “I think our M.O. right now is as a running team,” senior forward Travis McKie told the Winston-Salem Journal. “We kind of struggle sometimes in the half-court against a set defense. I think a lot of teams do.”

TIP-INS

1. The Demon Deacons have set a season low for points scored in each of their last two games - 59 against UNC Greensboro on Dec. 21, then 53 in a 15-point loss to Xavier one week later.

2. Paige is shooting 92.8 percent from the foul line, including 30-of-30 over his last four games.

3. Entering the weekend, the Tar Heels rank 17th in the country in rebounding, even though nobody on their team averages more than 6.7 boards (Brice Johnson).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 88, Wake Forest 69