Preview: North Carolina at Wake Forest

North Carolina has won three straight and eight of nine behind its imposing front line and will face a team nearly as good on the glass when it visits Wake Forest on Wednesday. The 15th-ranked Tar Heels built up a 49-22 rebounding advantage over Virginia Tech last time out and lead the ACC in rebounding behind Brice Johnson and Kennedy Meeks. Demon Deacons forward Devin Thomas is a beast on the glass as well but has a harder time getting his team wins.

Wake Forest broke through for its first ACC win at home against Georgia Tech on Jan. 10 but could not quite get over the top in an 86-83 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 13. The Demon Deacons won the rebounding battle 43-39 in that one and have posted better rebounding numbers than the opposition in three of the last four conference matchups. The Tar Heels posted a 53-34 rebounding advantage at Wake Forest last season but turned the ball over 17 times as the Demon Deacons pulled out a 73-67 victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (14-4, 4-1 ACC): The Tar Heels found another rebounder against the Hokies on Sunday when freshman swingman Justin Jackson collected 16 points and a season-high seven boards. “I’m feeling more and more comfortable out there, which with that comes confidence,” Jackson told reporters. “To see the ball go through the net a couple times definitely helped a lot. I’m feeling more and more comfortable. That just comes with time, so I’m ready.” Jackson is 20-of-32 from the field in ACC play and buried a pair of 3-pointers against the Hokies.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (9-9, 1-4): The Demon Deacons are breaking in their own freshman sensation in Konstantinos Mitoglou, who exploded for a season-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting at Syracuse. The Greek forward totaled 11 points in the first three conference games before stepping up to give the team a third option along with Thomas and Codi Miller-McIntyre. “I thought (Mitoglou) came in and gave us a huge life and I thought Devin made some plays and Codi made some plays and everybody made some plays,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning told reporters, though he refused to see the loss as a moral victory.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest is last in the ACC in both scoring defense (69.1 points) and field-goal percentage defense (43.7 percent).

2. Tar Heels G Marcus Paige had a string of seven straight games scoring in double figures come to an end with eight points on Sunday.

3. Thomas has recorded a double-double in three of the last four games.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 75, Wake Forest 68