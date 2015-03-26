Preview: North Carolina vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin traditionally has been known for its defense under coach Bo Ryan, but this year’s crop of Badgers is equally as adept on the offensive end. The Badgers have scored at least 70 points in seven straight games and likely will need another strong offensive effort Thursday when they square off against North Carolina in Los Angeles in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. The top-seeded Badgers are two wins away from returning to the Final Four, while the No. 4 seed Tar Heels have reached the Elite Eight six times since 2005.

North Carolina and Wisconsin last met in the NCAA Tournament in 2005, when the Tar Heels topped the Badgers in the Elite Eight en route to winning the national championship. This group of Tar Heels is led by junior guard Marcus Paige, who scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half in Saturday’s 87-78 victory over Arkansas. The Badgers may have the national player of the year in Frank Kaminsky, who comes into this game averaging 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks, although the senior center has plenty of help on both ends of the court.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (26-11): The Tar Heels may not have burly forward Kennedy Meeks (knee sprain) on Thursday, which would put additional pressure on forwards Brice Johnson and Justin Jackson to stay out of foul trouble against Kaminsky and company. “I can’t think of another 5-man who gets out there and shoots 3s like Frank does,” said North Carolina coach Roy Williams, whose team has held both of its NCAA Tournament opponents below 40 percent shooting. Paige is 10-of-21 from 3-point range in his last three contests while swingman J.P. Tokoto has 19 assists and three turnovers over his last three outings.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (33-3): “These guys definitely have had the kind of season where they’ve earned every inch of this,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan told reporters after his team’s round of 32 victory over Oregon. “Hopefully we can go out to L.A. and get something done.” Sam Dekker scored 17 points versus the Ducks and has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in four of his last five games while making seven 3-pointers over the last two games - his most in any two-game stretch this season. In addition to Kaminsky and Dekker, the Badgers also rely on Nigel Hayes (12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds) for additional scoring and rebounding help.

1. After shooting 15-of-19 in the final two games of the ACC tournament, Johnson has made just 4-of-15 attempts in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Williams is one win away from passing his mentor, Dean Smith, for second place on the all-time NCAA Tournament wins list. The two North Carolina legends are currently tied at 65 wins apiece, 18 behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

3. Kaminsky had shot at least 50 percent from the field in nine straight games prior to a 6-of-13 performance against Oregon.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 74, Wisconsin 71