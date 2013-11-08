Preview: North Carolina Central at Cincinnati

Cincinnati begins its first season as a member of the newly formed American Athletic Conference when it hosts a challenging North Carolina Central squad Friday night in the season opener for both teams. The Bearcats are in their eighth season under head coach Mick Cronin, who has guided his team to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Cincinnati finished 9-9 in the Big East last season and has been picked to finish fourth in the AAC’s inaugural campaign.

The Eagles, in just their third season at the Division I level, lost only once in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play last season before being upset in the conference tournament. They were picked third in the preseason poll and are expected to be among the league’s top offensive units, led by a quality backcourt that includes All-MEAC selection Jeremy Ingram and point guard Emanual Chapman, a preseason third-team choice. This is the first meeting between the teams.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (2012-13: 22-9, 15-1 MEAC): The Eagles return eight players to this year’s squad, led by Ingram, who ranked second in the league with a 15.7 scoring average in 2012-13. The second- and third-leading scorers on the team have left, leaving more on Ingram’s shoulders. Chapman, who paced the league in assists, remains responsible for getting his backcourt mate the ball.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2012-13: 22-12, 9-9 Big East): All eyes will be on senior guard Sean Kilpatrick, a preseason AAC first-teamer who has played in all 106 games for Cincinnati since he came to campus. Kilpatrick will finish among the all-time school leaders in most significant categories and has a great chance to become the second Bearcat, after Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, to reach the 2,000-point mark. He is the only returning double-digit scorer for Cronin’s crew.

TIP-INS

1. Kilpatrick needs 80 3-pointers to become the third Bearcat to hit 300 in a career.

2. North Carolina Central led the MEAC in field-goal percentage (46.0), 3-point percentage (34.8) and free-throw percentage (73.4) last season.

3. Each of the Bearcats’ first four opponents is located in North Carolina.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 70, North Carolina Central 63