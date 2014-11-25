Preview: North Carolina Central at Cincinnati

Cincinnati hardly looked like a gem in its opening game of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Bearscats will look to sharpen their game Tuesday night as the tournament hosts face off against North Carolina Central. Cincinnati found itself tied at the half before pulling away late and holding on for a 54-49 win over Eastern Illinois, while the Eagles weren’t as successful in their Emerald Coast opener, dropping a 65-45 decision to Creighton.

The Bearcats’ struggles have primarily been on the offensive end, where they’re shooting just 41.2 percent from the field and a dismal 26.5 percent from 3-point range. Fortunately for Cincinnati, its offense looks like an absolute juggernaut when compared to the Eagles, who trounced College of Faith 123-65 but have struggled against legitimate competition. North Carolina Central’s struggles were on display against Creighton, as it shot just 36.5 percent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (1-2): Five days after establishing a school record for scoring against College of Faith, the Eagles were yanked back to reality by a Bluejays team that forced 17 turnovers to overcome their own poor shooting. Senior guard Anthony McDonald has been the most consistent offensive player for North Carolina Central, scoring more than 16 points in all three games while knocking down 14 3-pointers over that stretch. Free throws are a concern, as the Eagles are shooting just 64.3 percent from the line.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (3-0): The Bearcats’ defense has been their saving grace so far, limiting teams to 49 points per game on a collective 32.9 percent from the floor. Troy Caupain leads the offensive attack with 12.7 points per game and was at his best against Eastern Illinois, shooting 8-for-13 from the field for a career-high 17 points while adding a season-best six rebounds. Junior forward Octavius Ellis pulled in 13 rebounds in the victory over the Panthers and is averaging a team-high 9.3 for the season.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats have turned the ball over 46 times through three games.

2. F Karamo Jawara is the Eagles’ lone returning starter from last year’s NCAA Tournament entry, which fell to Iowa State in the Round of 64.

3. The Bearcats have just 13 made 3-pointers on the year - six coming from G Farad Cobb in a Nov. 19 win over Morehead State.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 65, North Carolina Central 43