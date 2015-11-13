Preview: North Carolina Central at Clemson

Clemson’s season opener Friday night against visiting North Carolina Central will be unlike any past home games as top-to-bottom renovations at Littlejohn Coliseum will force the Tigers to play host out of state this season in Greenville, S.C. Jaron Blossomgame should look familiar to Clemson fans as he returns for his junior year after leading the Tigers in scoring (13.1) and rebounding (8.2) last season.

Blossomgame was the only player to average double figures in scoring for Clemson last season, but the 6-7 forward will have experience around him as Jordan Roper, Donte Grantham and Landry Nnoko also played in all 31 games last season. Nnoko is a 6-10 center and Grantham a 6-8 forward who will team with Blossomgame to give the Tigers good size up front, and 7-foot junior college transfer Legend Robertin should provide a nice lift off the bench once he’s academically eligible. Avry Holmes sat out last season after transferring from San Francisco and it appears he’ll take over the starting point guard duties with freshman Ty Hudson in line for the backup minutes. North Carolina Central lost four starters from a team that went unbeaten during Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-season play last season and then lost to Miami (Fla.) in the first round of the NIT.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (2014-15: 25-8, 16-0 MEAC): Earning a postseason tournament berth for a third straight year might be a stretch for the Eagles, who lost several key players while assistant coach Brian Burg left for a similar position at Arkansas Little Rock. Dante Holmes will be leaned on to cover some of the scoring void after he bumped his average from 3.4 points two years ago to 10.4 last season. Jamal Ferguson, who began his college career at Marquette, will be asked to make a similar jump after averaging 8.6 minutes last season while appearing in every game for North Carolina Central.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2014-15: 16-15, 8-10 ACC): Although they’ll be playing their home games 30 miles away from campus, the facility operators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena will try to make the Tigers feel as comfortable as possible, installing their own Clemson entrance and scoreboard, both adorned in team colors. A key player for Clemson will be Nnoko, who started strong last season but reached double figures in scoring just once in the last 11 games after reaching that mark six times in the first 11. He also fouled out five times and was limited by foul trouble in several other games, so him staying on the floor will be important to the Tigers’ success.

TIP-INS

1. Marcquise Reed, who averaged 15.1 points as a freshman G for Robert Morris last season and scored 21 against the Tigers in December, transferred to Clemson in the offseason but must sit out this season under NCAA transfer rules.

2. Clemson has won only two ACC tournament games since 2009.

3. North Carolina Central joined Kentucky and Murray State as the only teams to finish undefeated during conference play last season.

PREDICTION: Clemson 77, North Carolina Central 58