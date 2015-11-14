Clemson 74, North Carolina Central 40

Forward Jaron Blossomgame poured in 18 points as Clemson cruised to a 74-40 win over North Carolina Central on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. in the season opener for both teams.

Forward Donte Grantham and guard Avry Holmes added 11 points for the Tigers (1-0). It marked the Clemson debut for Holmes, a transfer from San Francisco.

Blossomgame scored the Tigers’ first points of the 2015-16 campaign on an alley-oop dunk, then racked up 10 points during a 21-0 first-half run by Clemson that staked the Tigers to a commanding 35-9 lead. At the half, Clemson led 37-16 and Blossomgame had as many points as the entire Eagles’ team.

It added up to an easy night for Clemson, which, in Blossomgame returns its leading scorer from the prior season in the first time during the tenure of coach Brad Brownell, who kicked off his sixth campaign.

Guard Dajuan Graf paced the Eagles (0-1), who have won the past two MEAC regular-season conference championships, with 11 points.

Clemson is playing its home games in Greenville while Littlejohn Coliseum is renovated. This marked the Tigers’ first regular-season game in the venue since 2005 against Georgia.