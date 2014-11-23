Preview: North Carolina Central at Creighton

Creighton will try to extend its home win streak when it hosts North Carolina Central on Sunday in the on-campus portion of the inaugural Emerald Coast Classic. The Bluejays, fresh off a come-from-behind victory against Oklahoma, will also host Eastern Illinois this week before traveling to Niceville, Fla., for two more games. Creighton has won 21 straight at home, the sixth-longest active streak in the country.

Lone returning starter Austin Chatman and the Bluejays found an identity while overcoming an 18-point deficit to Oklahoma on Wednesday. “He has to be our rock,” coach Greg McDermott told the Omaha World-Herald after the win. “He has to be the guy that everyone is turning to in the huddle.” The Eagles scored a school-record 123 points in Tuesday’s win against College of Faith.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (1-1): Senior forward Jay Copeland (knee) is out for the season so Karamo Jawara (eight points, 10.5 rebounds) is the lone returning starter from last year’s NCAA Tournament team. Anthony McDonald leads the Eagles with 19 points and has hit 9-of-19 3-pointers while Jordan Parks adds 18.5 points. The Eagles, who had 20 steals against College of Faith, lost their only other meeting with Creighton 88-54 in 2007.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (3-0): Isaiah Zierden leads the Bluejays with 15 points and has hit 10-of-23 from beyond the arc. Will Artino, a 6-11 center, adds 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Chatman is averaging 10.7 points. The Bluejays, who have had a different leading scorer in each game, are plus-5 on rebounds and plus-4.3 on turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. The Bluejays’ side of the Emerald Coast Classic bracket - played at Northwest Florida State College - features Creighton-Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee-Cincinnati.

2. Creighton is trying to start 4-0 for the fourth straight year, a feat accomplished one other time in school history (1916-1920).

3. North Carolina Central beat North Carolina State last year and was within nine of North Carolina at halftime of a 76-60 season-opening loss.

PREDICTION: Creighton 76, North Carolina Central 62