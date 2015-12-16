Preview: North Carolina Central at Houston

High-scoring Houston will try to continue its home win streak when it hosts North Carolina Central on Wednesday. The game is an on-campus portion of the Global Basketball Classic, which will be completed next week in Las Vegas.

The Cougars are 6-0 after Sunday’s overtime home win against LSU and are ranked eighth nationally with 88 points per game. That offense is coming from several different players as the Cougars continue to take advantage of their depth. Sophomore transfer Rob Gray Jr. leads the team in scoring off the bench while junior forward Danrad Knowles responded to his first start with a season-high 20-point performance against LSU. The Eagles dropped to 0-5 on the road after a 19-point loss to Marshall on Monday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (3-6): Dante Holmes averages 14.6 points and Jeremiah Ingram adds 11.8 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who average 66.9 points. Siena transfer Patrick Cole had 15 points off the bench in his Eagles debut. The Eagles average 40.4 rebounds - including 15.3 on the offensive glass - but have had 57 shots blocked.

ABOUT HOUSTON (6-1): Gray had a career-high 31 points against LSU and now leads the American Athletic Conference with 19.6 points. Devonta Pollard adds 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds and Oregon transfer Damyean Dotson contributes 11.6 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds. The Cougars force 14 turnovers per game and turn them into 20.6 points off turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Dotson, who recorded zero double-doubles in two seasons at Oregon, has three double-doubles in his past four games.

2. Houston freshman Galen Robinson Jr. leads the AAC with a 4.3 assist-to-turnover ratio off the bench.

3. Cole played his freshman season at Coppin State and played in seven games at Siena in 2014-15 before leaving the school after a suspension.

PREDICTION: Houston 86, North Carolina Central 68