FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston 73, North Carolina Central 65
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 17, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Houston 73, North Carolina Central 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Houston 73, North Carolina Central 65

Houston forward Devonta Pollard led the host Cougars with 16 points and eight rebounds in the 73-65 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday night.

The Eagles were led by reserve guard Patrick Cole, who had 17 points and seven rebounds, and guard Jeremiah Ingram, who had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Houston, of the American Athletic Conference, entered the game 6-1 overall, including 6-0 at home, but the Cougars were challenged most of the way by North Carolina Central (3-7) of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The Eagles led by as many as six points early in the second half and were down only 48-47 with 10 minutes left when guard Dajuan Graf (12 points on 5-of-5 shooting) made a jumper.

Houston then held the Eagles to only one field goal over the next four minutes as the Cougars went on a 12-2 run to pull away to a 60-49 lead with 6:26 remaining. Guard Ronnie Johnson had eight points in that stretch.

North Carolina Central then went on a 14-5 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Graf and guard Dante Holmes, to cut the lead to 66-63 with 1:38 left.

A 3-pointer by Houston guard Damyean Dotson with 1:14 remaining and two free throws each by guards Galen Robinson Jr. and Johnson in the last 50 seconds staved off the threat.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.