Houston 73, North Carolina Central 65

Houston forward Devonta Pollard led the host Cougars with 16 points and eight rebounds in the 73-65 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday night.

The Eagles were led by reserve guard Patrick Cole, who had 17 points and seven rebounds, and guard Jeremiah Ingram, who had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Houston, of the American Athletic Conference, entered the game 6-1 overall, including 6-0 at home, but the Cougars were challenged most of the way by North Carolina Central (3-7) of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The Eagles led by as many as six points early in the second half and were down only 48-47 with 10 minutes left when guard Dajuan Graf (12 points on 5-of-5 shooting) made a jumper.

Houston then held the Eagles to only one field goal over the next four minutes as the Cougars went on a 12-2 run to pull away to a 60-49 lead with 6:26 remaining. Guard Ronnie Johnson had eight points in that stretch.

North Carolina Central then went on a 14-5 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Graf and guard Dante Holmes, to cut the lead to 66-63 with 1:38 left.

A 3-pointer by Houston guard Damyean Dotson with 1:14 remaining and two free throws each by guards Galen Robinson Jr. and Johnson in the last 50 seconds staved off the threat.