Preview: North Carolina Central vs. Iowa State

Iowa State carries loads of momentum into its third straight NCAA tournament appearance, which begins with a matchup against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champ North Carolina Central in the second round of the East Region on Friday in San Antonio. The Cyclones earned a No. 3 seed - their highest since 2001 - by rolling to a Big 12 tournament crown, capped by Saturday’s 74-65 win over Baylor. Iowa State owns the nation’s sixth-ranked offense - led by Big 12 Player of the Year Melvin Ejim (18.1 points) - and has won 11 of its last 14 overall, including seven victories over tournament teams.

The 14th-seeded Eagles are making their tournament debut in just their fourth season as a full-fledged Division I program after dominating the MEAC, winning 15 straight conference games and 17 in a row overall to finish the regular season before claiming three conference tourney games by an average of 26 points. Jeremy Ingram, who is averaging 20.6 points, had 29 in the tournament clincher over Morgan State on Saturday. The winner takes on either North Carolina or Providence on Sunday.

TV: 9:50 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (28-5): The Eagles stifled conference opponents on the defensive end, holding them to a league-low 55.9 points and forcing a league-high 16.7 turnovers, but they can fill it up as well. Ingram leads the charge and is catching fire at the right time, as the senior is averaging 25.6 points over his last nine games and made 11-of-14 3-pointers in the conference tournament. He averaged 31 points in North Carolina Central’s three games against tournament teams Cincinnati, North Carolina State and Wichita State.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (26-7): With four double-digit scorers and an unselfish style that yielded the most assists per game in the nation, the Cyclones have many ways to hurt you, as evidenced by the Big 12 tournament title game in which Ejim was limited to just three baskets in 32 minutes. DeAndre Kane led five players in double figures with 17 points for Iowa State, which reached the third round of the NCAA tournament each of the last two seasons. Kane, who ranks second on the team to Ejim in scoring and leads the Cyclones in assists and steals, will be making his tournament debut after playing his first three seasons with Marshall.

TIP-INS

1. Eagles G Emanuel Chapman ranks seventh in the nation with 6.5 assists per game.

2. Cyclones F Georges Niang averaged 13.5 points on 63.2 percent shooting in two tournament games as a freshman last season.

3. This is the first meeting between the programs.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 85, North Carolina Central 70