Iowa State 93, North Carolina Central 75

Iowa State 93, North CarolinaCentral 75: Georges Niang scored 24 points but was lost for the rest of the NCAA tournament after suffering a fractured right foot in the Cyclones’ second-round rout of the Eagles in San Antonio.

Melvin Ejim added 17 points andeight rebounds for third-seeded Iowa State (27-7), which shot 63.6percent from the field, including 9-of-17 from 3-point range. DustinHogue and Monte Morris added 15 points apiece while DeAndre Kane had14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cyclones, who willface North Carolina on Sunday in the East regional.

Jeremy Ingram scored 28 points for14th-seeded North Carolina Central (28-6), which had its 20-game winning streak snapped. KaramoJawara added 16 points while Emanuel Chapman chipped in with 10 forthe Eagles, who hit just 5-of-16 from 3-point range.

The first half was tight, withseven lead changes and six ties, as the Eagles showed no signs ofbeing intimidated. Ejim’s dunk with 4:12 to play gave the Cyclones aneight-point lead, but North Carolina Central rallied to within onebefore Iowa State scored the last five points of the half for asix-point advantage.

Things were much different afterhalftime as the Cyclones turned a nine-point game into a 20-pointaffair, going on an 11-0 run midway through the half to turn thecontest into a rout. A 7-0 run by North Carolina Central pulled itwithin 16 with 5:15 to go, but Naz Long hit a 3-pointer and theEagles went on to their first loss since Jan. 11.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North CarolinaCentral coach LeVelle Moton coached just days after his 1-year-oldson suffered burns after spilling hot coffee on his face. … IowaState improved to 15-15 all-time in the NCAA tournament.… The Cyclones dominated the boards 34-24.