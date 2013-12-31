Preview: North Carolina Central at Maryland

Maryland looks to end its non-conference slate on a high note when it hosts North Carolina Central on Tuesday. The Terrapins bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Boston University with a come-from-behind victory over Tulsa to hand coach Mark Turgeon his 300th career victory. Turgeon was delighted with his team’s performance but admitted there have been some bumps along the way, saying: “I‘m very happy with the win ... it took a lot longer than I thought to get here, but I hope the next 300 come a lot faster.”

North Carolina Central had won six games in a row before dropping two of its last three contests, including a 77-66 setback to No. 11 Wichita State on Dec. 22. The Eagles endured flight delays and cancellations before arriving in three groups on the day of the game, and still gave the Shockers all they could handle. North Carolina Central was named in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 at No. 23 before the two defeats and hopes to start a new streak against Maryland in the first meeting between the schools.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (7-3): Jeremy Ingram poured in a career-high 37 points against Wichita State and ranks third nationally in scoring (24.6). Ingram was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season following his dynamic display against the Shockers. Emanuel Chapman is fourth in the country with 7.4 assists per game and has dished out nine or more helpers in each of his last six contests.

ABOUT MARYLAND (8-5): Seth Allen came off the bench to score 15 points against Tulsa in his first game back since breaking his foot Oct. 29. Dez Wells tops the team in scoring (15.7) and leads three others players - Allen (15), Jake Layman (14.7) and Evan Smotrycz (12.5) - in double figures. Smotrycz, who transferred from Michigan, leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game and has recorded three double-doubles this season.

1. Maryland has scored 75 points or more in four of its last five games.

2. North Carolina Central is 1-13 all-time against teams from the ACC.

3. Wells has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 72, North Carolina Central 66