Preview: North Carolina Central at Maryland

With its winning streak to start the season ended, No. 20 Maryland will look to start another streak Wednesday when it plays visiting North Carolina Central. The Terrapins rebounded from a loss to No. 7 Virginia by defeating Winthrop on Saturday and can make it two in a row by downing the Eagles, who come in riding a five-game win streak of their own. “What I told the team is that we got a lot better today and that’s good to see,” head coach Mark Turgeon told reporters after his team beat Winthrop by 20 points. “It’s the best we’ve played since Iowa State (on Nov. 25).”

Sophomore forward Damonte Dodd led the way, particularly on defense, as the Terrapins looked to rebound from a subpar effort against Virginia, which scored 76 points - the second-most Turgeon’s team has allowed this season. “He did a lot of good things for us. He blocked shots, but altered like four or five more,” Turgeon told the media. “He gave us great presence at the rim when we did break down.” Dodd had season highs in points (nine) and rebounds (10) while also blocking three shots and hitting 5-of-6 free throws.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (6-3): Included in the five-game win streak are a pair of victories in the MEAC, which the Eagles won last season with a 15-1 mark. Anthony McDonald leads coach LeVelle Moton’s team in scoring with 14.6 points per game, but shoots it better from 3-point range (43.9 percent) than he does from inside the arc (35 percent), where he has made just seven field goals. Jordan Parks averages 14.1 points and team-high 6.6 rebounds while Nimrod Hilliard distributes the ball to the tune of 6.4 assists per contest.

ABOUT MARYLAND (8-1): Just as they did against Virginia, the Terrapins started slow against Winthrop before turning it on in the second half behind Jake Layman, who had 18 of his 21 points after halftime. “After the start of the game - we got down 13-4 - I thought we were as good as we’ve been all year,” Turgeon told reporters. “I thought we really defended. We continued to get to the foul line, which we’re becoming very good at.” Layman, who averages 15.2 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds, made 11-of-14 at the line to set new career highs for makes and attempts.

TIP-INS

1. The Eagles, who have lost at North Carolina, Creighton and Cincinnati, are 1-3 on the road.

2. The teams met for the first time last December with Maryland posting a 70-56 win at home.

3. The Eagles will follow Wednesday’s game with another road game Monday at Memphis.

PREDICTION: Maryland 79, North Carolina Central 62