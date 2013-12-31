FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia Tech 82, Maryland-Eastern Shore 66
December 31, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

Virginia Tech 82, Maryland-Eastern Shore 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTING Virginia Tech run/lead in 1st sentence of 4th graph.)

Virginia Tech 82, Maryland-Eastern Shore 66: Jarell Eddie had 17 points and nine rebounds to help the Hokies cruise past the visiting Hawks.

Devin Wilson matched his season high of 16 points as Virginia Tech (8-5) halted a two-game skid. The Hokies built a 23-point halftime lead and committed just eight turnovers.

Troy Snyder had 15 points and eight rebounds and KyRee Jones also scored 15 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-9). Louis Bell added 14 points as the Hawks suffered their seventh consecutive defeat.

Virginia Tech used an early 12-2 burst to take an 11-point edge and methodically stretched the lead the rest of the half. An 8-0 surge to end it gave the Hokies a 46-23 advantage.

The lead was 58-32 after a basket by Marshall Wood with just under 14 minutes remaining and topped out at 27. Maryland-Eastern Shore used a 9-0 run to cut the margin to 18 but never got closer than 16 in the final minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia Tech had a commanding 42-26 rebounding edge. … Maryland-Eastern Shore shot 38.5 percent from the field, including 5-of-24 from 3-point range. … Hokies G Adam Smith (calf) missed his second straight game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
