No. 20 Maryland 67, North Carolina Central 56: Jake Layman hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Terrapins over the visiting Eagles.

Layman finished 6-of-9 from the field and Richaud Pack contributed 17 points and five rebounds for Maryland (9-1). Melo Trimble added 12 points and four assists for the Terrapins.

Jordan Parks had 18 points and 10 rebounds to record his third straight double-double for North Carolina Central (6-4), which had won five straight games. Nimrod Hilliard added 14 points and four assists for the Eagles, who finished 5-of-21 from 3-point range.

If not for some early turnovers, which allowed the Eagles to lead 7-6 with six minutes gone, the Terrapins may have dominated the entire first half. Layman, Pack and Jared Nickens each hit 3-pointers as Maryland closed the half on a 25-6 run to go into the intermission with a 39-18 lead.

The Eagles tried to cut into the deficit in the second half, but were usually met with resistance from the Terrapins, who answered just about every basket. The closest North Carolina Central got was 67-56, but that occurred in the closing seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland shot 63.6 percent from the field and made 5-of-8 3-pointers while holding the Eagles to eight points over the final 12 minutes of the first half. ... Damonte Dodd registered five points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Terrapins. ... The Eagles finished with 10 steals, including two by Hilliard.