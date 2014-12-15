Preview: North Carolina Central at Memphis

Memphis, which has dropped two of its last three games at home to Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, will try to get back to the .500 mark Monday when it hosts North Carolina Central. The Tigers fell to 3-4 with a disheartening 73-55 home loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, trailing by as many as 22 points in the second half. Memphis also lost starting guard Markel Crawford for at least four games with a sprained left knee in the contest.

The Tigers have been plagued by poor shooting (41 percent, 30.1 percent from 3-point range) and turnovers, entering Sunday ranked 332nd among the 345 Division I teams with an average of 16.9 per game. Memphis turned it over 23 times against Oklahoma State, resulting in a 25-12 disadvantage in points off turnovers. “They would turn it over and we would go down and we would turn it back over,” forward Austin Nichols told reporters. “We couldn’t get back quick enough and they were getting easy buckets (and) it snowballed from there.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (6-4): The Eagles had a five-game winning streak snapped at No. 20 Maryland 67-56 on Wednesday. Senior forward Jordan Parks leads the team in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (6.9) and comes in with three straight double-doubles after scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against the Terrapins. Guards Anthony McDonald (14.0), who is connecting on a team-best 42.9 percent from 3-point range, and Dante Holmes (11.4) are also averaging in double figures.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (3-4): Junior forward Shaq Goodwin, a former McDonald’s All-American, leads the Tigers in scoring (10.7) and rebounding (6.6) and is shooting 58.5 percent from the floor. Austin Nichols, the reigning American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, is the only other Memphis player scoring in double figures (10.3) and is also averaging 3.1 blocks per game. The Tigers don’t have a player with more than 11 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Nichols had a career-high 13 rebounds against Oklahoma State.

2. The Tigers have compiled 76 assists compared to 118 turnovers.

3. Memphis is 179-23 all time at the FedEx Forum, the most homecourt wins at the Division I level by any team since 2004-05.

PREDICTION: Memphis 65, North Carolina Central 59